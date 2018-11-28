Pulse.ng logo
Kylie Jenner took a fashion risk in a pair of bright red pants and a new icy shade of silver hair

Kylie Jenner attended Travis Scott's Astro World Tour show in New York City wearing some head-turning pants by Paula Knorr.

Kylie Jenner took a fashion risk. play

(Splash News)

  • Kylie Jenner attended the New York City stop on Travis Scott's Astro World Tour on Tuesday night.
  • She turned heads in some bright red pants by Paula Knorr.
  • Jenner also gave a peek of her new silver-gray shade of hair.

Kylie Jenner seems to have established her sense of style over the years, but that doesn't mean she doesn't experiment with new looks every now and then.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul stepped out to see Travis Scott during the New York City stop of his Astro World Tour on Tuesday. She showed her support by wearing an Astro World Tour shirt under her camel-colored coat, but her bright red high-waisted pants stole the show.

Jenner wore a piece from Paula Knorr's Spring/Summer 2018 Collection. play

(Splash News)

The pants are from Paula Knorr's Spring/Summer 2018 Collection and are made out of a silk mix stretch lamé. The pants looked slightly orange in some lighting, but a representative for the brand confirmed to INSIDER that they are a bright shade of red.

She completed the look with a pair of white $648 IRO Curverunner Sneakers.

She also showed off her new icy shade of silver-gray hair. play

(Splash News)

Jenner also showed off a new hair color at the concert. The star dyed her previously blonde hair an icy shade of silver-gray.

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton previously revealed a sneak peek of the new color on Instagram, explaining that he used Lime Crime Unicorn Hair in the shade Charcoal to create the "ashy" hue.

Read more: Kylie Jenner reportedly dropped up to $8,000 on hair extensions that she only wore for one night

Jenner also showed off her new look on Instagram while demonstrating "the look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

