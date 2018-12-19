Kylie Jenner wore a Backstreet Boys tour T-shirt in her latestInstagrampost .

Kylie Jenner wasn't even born when the Backstreet Boys released their first single in 1995, but that doesn't mean she can't incorporate a bit of '90s nostalgia in her wardrobe.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a look of her latest outfit, a modern spin on an old T-shirt, to Instagram.

Jenner wore a Backstreet Boys Millennium Tour T-shirt from clothing line Rhude , adorned with the brand's name written in Swarovski crystals.

She paired the throwback shirt with the $620 Dravitskirt by Epuzer . The skirt has a corset design at the chest and is made up of tiny intertwining stripes of leather, which added an edgy touch to her vintage shirt.

This isn't the first time Jenner has rocked a boyband shirt recently. Another of her recent Instagram posts shows her wearing a hoodie featuring the Speed Hunters, a fictional boyband created for Balenciaga's latest Fashion Week collection.

Though when it comes to supporting her favorite artists, she usually opts for her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld Tour merchandise instead.

