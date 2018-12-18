Here's a complete timeline of their young relationship, which began just 10 months before Stormi Webster was born.

Neither Jenner nor Scott can remember when or where they actually met.

Getty Images

According to the couple's recent cover story for GQ, neither Jenner nor Scott " can remember where, exactly, they first met. " Both did admit, however, that Jenner was convinced Scott didn't like her at first.

" We always knew each other , like we were hanging around each other I mean, we just had mutual friends," she said in a video for GQ. "But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me."

March 2017: Jenner ended her long-term relationship with Tyga.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Rumors began to swirl when fans realized Tyga had not made an appearance on Jenner's social media since Valentine's Day ofthat year. An anonymous source told HollywoodLife that Jenner had dumped the pseudo-rapper because she was "bored" with the "dead end" relationship.

Later in the month, Tyga's ex-fiance Blac Chyna heavily suggested in a Snapchat rant that he had been cheating on Jenner, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

"Multiple sources" confirmed the split to People in early April. At the time, these sources framed the break-up as a brief separation which seemed consistent with the couple's on-and-off relationship .

"They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together," says one insider."It's definitely possible they'll work things out again."

Jenner later opened up about the split on an episode of "Life of Kylie," stating that the two will "always have a bond."

"There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T," she revealed. "There was no crazy fight. We decided well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he's really not that type of person."

April 16, 2017: Jenner and Scott were spotted holding hands at Coachella.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Coachella wasn't exactly the couple's first date but rather "a hang that went well," according to the couple's recent cover story for GQ.Fan photos revealed that Jenner and Scott were holding hands as they roamed the grounds of the famous music festival.

Asource told People at the time that the two had been "a thing" before and "friends for a while" but also implied that their flirtation was designed to make Tyga jealous.In reality, the two just "hit it off" and had immediate chemistry , according to Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Jenner recently opened up about the beginning of their relationship toGQ and revealed that, after Coachella, she spontaneously decided to join Scott on his tour.

"He said, 'I'm going back on tour what do we want to do aboutthis?'Because we obviously liked each other.And I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you,'" she said.

April 25, 2017:Jenner and Scott sat courtside at an NBA playoff game.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

An eyewitness toldPeoplethat the two were holding hands and cuddling . The onlooker also added that Jenner was kissing Scott's neck and seemed like "she wanted people to see them together."

"During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets' courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her. Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends," the source told People. "They haven't let go of each other since he got off the court."

Late April - Early May: Around this time, Jenner became pregnant.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster was born on February 1, 2018. This would put her conception date nine months prior, on or around May 1, 2017.

May 1, 2017: Jenner and Scott hung out at the Met Gala.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Just before attending the Met Gala and after jetting to Boston to watch Scott perform Jenner reflected on their relationship during a confessional for "Life of Kylie."

"I didn't realize I would go through a breakup and then like, you know, start dating again," she said.

May 1, 2017 - May 14, 2017: Fans noticed that the pair had become inseparable.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

After deciding to "ride off into the sunset" and join Scott on his tour, Jenner and her new beau had "a lot of downtime" to get to know each other.

"It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were," she recently told GQ. "Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us."

On May 3, Us Weekly reported that the couple was getting serious .

"Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal," a source told the magazine.

The reality star had been spotted celebrating Scott's birthday in New York City with her sister Kendall Jenner and other friends. A week later, they spent a cozy night together on a yacht in Miami .

"Sources close to the couple tell us they've been inseparable since Coachella and have decided to do the committed relationship thing ," TMZ reported on May 14. The website also revealed that Jenner had already met Scott's family.

May 15, 2018: Scott released the song "Butterfly Effect."

Travis Scott/YouTube

The "butterfly effect" is the concept that small decisions or events can cause large, lasting ripples. While the song never explicitly mentions Jenner , he does rap about a girl who "caught the waves."

"Need ya love, not a need it is a must / Feelin' stuck, you know how to keep me up / Icy love, icy like a hockey puck," he raps.

The day after the song was released, Scott posted a photo of Jenner on his Instagram with the caption, "BUTTERFLY EFFECT ."

Butterflies would later become an important motif for the couple.

June 12, 2018: Jenner filmed herself listening to Scott's verse on SZA's "Love Galore."

SZA/YouTube

Jenner posted a Snapchat selfie video of herself mouthing the lyrics while driving , as she is wont to do. In the song, Scott raps about "planting a seed" and getting a girl pregnant.

June 12, 2018: Jenner and Scott debuted matching butterfly tattoos.

Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott/Snapchat

Each of them shared caption-free Snapchat photos of their minimal butterfly tattoos . Jenner got hers on her right ankle, whereas Scott's is inked on his left ankle.

July 5, 2018: Jenner covered her Tyga tattoo.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenner got a lowercase letter "T" tattooed on her ankle while she was dating her ex-boyfriend Tyga. In early July, she cleverly transformed the "T" into the letters "LA," in honor of her Californian roots.

September 22, 2018: News broke that Jenner was pregnant.

David Becker/Getty Images

TMZbroke the news that the 20-year-old was expecting a baby with Scott . The couple apparently began telling friends earlier that month, around the time Jenner completed her first trimester.

The website also reported that Scott had told friends they were having a girl.

Soon after, Kris Jenner addressed the reports in an interview with The Cut on Saturday.

"She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening," she told the site. "Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."

Fans noticed that the makeup mogul had begun to only post throwback photos, outfits with baggy clothes, or portraits on Instagram and quickly became obsessed with spotting Jenner's baby bump .

November 11, 2018: Jenner sparked engagement rumors.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Jenner took to Snapchat to show off a massive sparkler on her left ring finger. Many fans assumed that Scott had popped the question.

January 5, 2018: Scott evaded the pregnancy rumors.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

In an interview with Billboard, Scott said he didn't want to talk about the pregnancy rumors .

"They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing," he said.

February 1, 2018: Jenner gave birth to the couple's first child.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Scott was present in the delivery room when Jenner gave birth to their first child just after 4 p.m., according to the couple's recent interview with GQ.

Jenner announced her daughter's arrival three days later on February 4 by posting emotional messages on social media .

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I knew for myself Ineeded to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

She followed the birth announcement with a touching video documenting her secretive pregnancy , titled "To Our Daughter." It also gave fans their first real, intimate glimpse into Jenner's relationship with Scott, who appears in the video multiple times.

Read more: Travis Scott says he was initially 'nervous and scared' of parenthood because he and Kylie Jenner are both so young

February 7, 2018: Jenner revealed that baby Stormi is taking Scott's real last name.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

After postingthe first photo that showed a glimpse of her newborn,Jennerupdated the caption on Instagram which originally said "Stormi" to include her daughter's full name: Stormi Webster .

Webster is the real last name of her father, who was born with the name Jacques Webster, Jr. and uses Travis Scott as a stage name.

February 26, 2018: Scott gave Jenner a rare $1.4 million Ferrari as a "push present."

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Jenner took to her Instagram story to show off the extravagant gift , calling it a "push present" otherwise known asa gift given to a mother from the father of her newborn child.

Therare $1.4 million USD Ferrari LaFerrari is one of just 500 units ever made, and sold out almost instantly "before the world knew it existed," according to HypeBeast.

April 13, 2018: Jenner and Scott went to Coachella together (again).

@kyliejenner/Instagram

One year after they began dating at the very same festival, the new parents returned to their original stomping grounds and attended Coachella together.

April 28, 2018: Jenner rented out Six Flags to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday.

@rayscorruptedmind/Instagram

Apparently, Scott whose upcoming album is named "Astroworld" after aSix Flags theme park in Texas had never actually been to Six Flags. So, like the thoughtful girlfriend she is, Jenner rented out an entire Six Flags for a birthday celebration.

The couple also celebrated with acake in the shape of a roller coaster, featuring little figurines of the two with their daughter.

May 1, 2018: The Jenner-Webster family took its first vacation all together.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Jenner and Scott took their 3-month-old daughter toTurks and Caicos, sharing numerous family photos and romantic beach shots, looking very loved-up.

May 3, 2018: Scott released a song that possibly features Jenner's vocals.

Dia Dipasupil/ Ari Perilstein/ Getty

Scott released a new song called "Watch," which features contributions from rapper Lil Uzi Vert, Scott's pseudo brother-in-law Kanye West , and possibly Jenner herself.

In the last 30 seconds of Scott's song, a feminine voice can be heard speaking (or some say, rapping) a couple of lines. Many fans are convinced that the voice belongs to Jenner and that she references the couple's daughter in the lyrics.

Because the actual words are muffled and difficult to hear clearly, fans have been speculating that Jenner was saying, "We got bust down Rollies, bust down Rollies / And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby." "Bust down" is a colloquial term for "expensive," particularly when it comes to jewelry or watches, like a Rolex.

The outro lyrics have since been edited twice on the popular lyrics website Genius , and now read, "And I told him I needed him to bust down our new baby."

May 7, 2018: Jenner and Scott attended the Met Gala together.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It marked the first time that the couple had publicly stepped out or attended a red carpet eventtogether.

May 15, 2018: Jenner expertly shut down rumors that her bodyguard is Stormi's real father.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Comparisons between Stormi, Scott, and Jenner's bodyguard Tim Chung popped up in every corner of the internet that attempts to keep up with the Kardashians.In fact, the rumors had become so rampant that Chung took it upon himself to release a statement .

Jenner soon followed suit and addressed the rumors though in a far more subtle way.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a photo of herself with Scott from the Met Gala . The caption reads simply, "Stormi's Parents."

May 28, 2018: Jenner and Scott sat courtside again.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The two attended a playoff game between the Rockets and the Warriors in Houston, Scott's hometown.

Many fans were quick to draw parallels between this date and their first sighting as a couple.

June 20, 2018: Jenner and Scott went to France together.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The couple vacationed in Nice, France with Stormi and were spotted with Kanye West, Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian West , and Jordyn Woods at an event for Paris Fashion Week.

"[Jenner and Scott] are obviously still together and genuinely so happy. They're doing really well as a couple ," a source toldUs Weekly. "It's amazing how much Stormi has brought them together, and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis."

The source also added that Jenner is "loving" motherhood and Scott is a "great dad."

"He's been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones," the source said. "He's been moving work commitments to spend a much time as he can around Stormi."

June 17, 2018: Jenner and Scott were featured on the cover of GQ for their first joint photo shoot.

@GQ/Instagram

Both Jenner and Scott opened up about their relationship for the rare interview.

"Kylie actually likes me for me ... I'm not into all the other s--t. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different," Scott told the magazine when asked if he was worried about the "Kardashian Curse."

Jenner admitted that the two go "the extra mile" to keep their relationship private and oftentimes just "do [their] own thing" but also revealed "the most romantic thing" he has ever done for her.

"On my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere," she said.

The couple posed for sweet photos together for the GQ cover story one of which Jenner posted on her own Instagram with the caption "home."The magazine alsomade a video where Jenner asks Scott 23 questions about herself , and tests how many he gets right (he doesn't know her dogs' names, for example, but he can identify her exact pizza order).

August 3, 2018: Scott released his third studio album "Astroworld," which featured lyrics about Jenner.

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

"Passes to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took / Baby mama cover Forbes , got these other bitches shook," Scott raps on "Sicko Mode."

"But she know my baby mama is a trophy /She be throwing up them B's feel like we both bleed," he raps on "Stargazing." "I was always high up on the lean / Then this girl came here to save my life."

August 20, 2018: They attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards together.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jenner was in the front row to support Scott, who performed a medley of songs from "Astroworld."

Read more: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly moved their seats to avoid Nicki Minaj at the VMAs here's everything you need to know about this drama

November 8, 2018: Jenner (and Stormi) joined Scott on tour.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

The family of three have been touring the country as Scott performs on " The Wish You Were Here Tour ."

Jenner has often has taken to her YouTube channel to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at hers and Stormi's life on the road . Jenner even revealed that their daughter gets her own personalized VIP room at every stop on Scott's tour.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage .