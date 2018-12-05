Pulse.ng logo
Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for $1 on December 12

For one day only, if customers buy a dozen of Krispy Kreme's glazed doughnuts, they will receive another dozen of any variety of doughnuts for free.

  • Krispy Kreme has brought back its "Day of the Dozens" promotion for December 12.
  • On December 12, if customers buy a dozen of Krispy Kreme's glazed doughnuts they will receive another dozen of any variety of doughnuts for free.
  • The promotion will only be limited to two per customer.

Krispy Kreme has brought back its "Day of the Dozens" promotion for the holiday season.

On December 12, customers can get a dozen doughnuts for $1, as long as you purchase a separate dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts too.

The promotion will only last a day, and a Krispy Kreme spokesperson said in a press release that the offer will be limited to two per customer.

With Krispy Kreme's boxes of a dozen retailing between $8 and $9 a box, the "Day of the Dozen" promotion means 24 doughnuts for roughly under $10.

