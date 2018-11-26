Kim Kardashian said she was high on ecstasy when she got married for the first time and when she filmed her sex tape

news

Kim Kardashian revealed on this episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that she was high on Ecstasy while filming her sex tape and when she was married for the first time.

She also buried the hatchet with Tristan Thompson after his alleged cheating scandal.

Kourtney spoke in favor of high regulations for consumer products.

Khloe seemed relieved that her family was all reunited in Los Angeles.

On this season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Baby True Thompson is in the world, and the family has grappled with the reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian. And now, that means the family is dealing with the aftermath — and Kim is struggling with her sister's decision to stay with Tristan (for now, anyway) more than anyone else.

Here's what you might have missed on "KUWTK":

Tristan and Kim had major social media drama

While Kim was debating whether or not she should unfollow Tristan on Instagram, she discovered that he'd blocked her, which prompted her to call Khloe in her rage … and that was just the beginning. The next time Kim and Kourtney called her together, things were tense, and Khloe said she just wanted True to be able to have both of her parents with her in these early days of her life.

That meant that Kim was left out a bit during Khloe's visit, including on Taco Tuesday, and when Scott came to work out with her, he offered her a little perspective on the situation, because after all, he'd been a Kardashian ex himself and knew how Tristan and Khloe might be feeling.

"I feel like Khloe is living a full double life," she said. "She's in town and I haven't seen her. I just feel like Tristan's here and she's so nervous for him and I to see each other and I feel like I get into this protection mode where I just like, go into worst-case scenario."

"Listen, no matter what you say to somebody, when there's something happening in their life, it's not actually going to be taken in," Scott said. "Like, I know back in the day when your mom or Khloe would get involved in me and Kourtney's stuff, it only would draw us farther away from the family. It never pulled anybody in and made people more comforted."

This led to Kim going to see Khloe to extend an olive branch … and to see Tristan. At first, she seemed a little awkward, but she asked him if he'd ever heard of a game called pickleball and showed him videos of her skiing, hoping that talking about sports would give them some common ground.

"We're such a close family. We're one big family. We just have to move on and get over it," Kim said.

Kim opened up about her wilder days

While talking to Scott and Kendall about her high school reunion, Kim opened up about her days as a wild child. At first, Kendall couldn't believe her sister ever had a wild streak, but Kim was full of stories — she even admitted that she did ecstasy and got married and made her famous sex tape while she was on the drug.

"When I first started to travel, I remember one night Paris and I stayed in Ibiza to go to a foam party," Kim said. "We leave the club at 7 a.m. and I'm like, 'guys, we're going to the beach.' So we go to the beach — there was like, buoys in the water that made a big square, and I'm like, 'let's sleep in the ocean.' We locked arms on rafts and spent the night in the ocean on rafts."

"I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape," Kim said. "Like, everything bad would happen."

"You were high on ecstasy when you did that sex tape?" Scott asked.

"Absolutely! Everybody knows it. My jaw was shaking the whole time," Kim said.

To prove she still has a wild streak, Kim planned a Las Vegas weekend with her high school friends, including a meet and greet with Cher. Cher even recognized that Kim was emulating one of her outfits, and they had a long conversation about her style.

Kourtney takes on an important cause

Kourtney's always been open about her love of all-natural projects, so when women from EWG — Environmental Working Group — came to talk to her about using products with natural ingredients, she was totally on board. They were trying to work on a bill that ensures products are safe, especially the ones that kids use, and Kourtney agreed to come to Washington D.C. to help them lobby for the law.

This meant that Kourtney had to speak in front of reporters and congressional staffers, which made her a little nervous.

"This is the closest that EWG has gotten to pushing their cosmetics law through," she said. "I definitely have a fear of public speaking. I don't really know what I'm gonna say. I just don't want to mess it up."

When the day arrived, Kourtney opened up about why it was important to her to make sure that parents know that the ingredients they're using are safe, and in the end, she said she was glad she got over her nerves to stand up for something she believed in.

Khloe came back to Los Angeles

Khloe visited home for the first time since True was born, and that meant that Scott finally got to meet her for the first time and they took the opportunity to catch up with Grandma Kris, too. Khloe said she was feeling apprehensive about being home, considering the Tristan situation was still awkward.

"It's exciting that we get to see the family again and all of her cousins," Khloe said. "But Kim and Tristan have not been in the same room together since they had that talk in Cleveland. It's just awkward for me."

By the end of their visit, things were less awkward, and Tristan felt comfortable to hang out with Khloe's sisters playing on a trampoline.

"Even having Tristan here, we're all together, it's so much fun, and this is what life's all about," Kim said.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.