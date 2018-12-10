Kim Kardashian said Kanye West's controversial TMZ interview made him feel 'powerful'

news

On Sunday's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian met with President Donald Trump.

She also found out about Kanye West's controversial comments on "TMZ Live."

Khloe adjusted to being a working mom.

Sunday night's season finale of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" was a big episode for the whole family. Between Kim Kardashian's meeting with the president to help free Alice Johnson, Khloe going back to work after True's birth, and Kanye West's outburst on TMZ, the season went out with a bang.

Here's what you might have missed on "KUWTK":

Khloe shared her anxiety about being a working mom

It was time for Khloe to go back to work since big things were happening with her fashion line, Good American, but that meant leaving True for the first time since she was born, which Khloe said made her very anxious.

But what cheered her up? Pierre, the mime who Khloe hired to surprise Kris last season, showed up at her hotel and they spent the night together out on the town, which Khloe said was "hilarious."

Viewers saw the aftermath of Kanye's TMZ appearance

Back in May, Kanye West stirred up controversy in the TMZ newsroom when he said that slavery was a "choice," and now, "KUWTK" is giving fans a look at what was going on behind the scenes. It turns out that when Kanye was filming his TMZ Live segment, Kim was filming her talking head for KUWTK and footage showed him calling her to let her know he was going on.

Kim also asked Kris to skip her scheduled appearance at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" because they didn't want her to talk about Kanye.

"It's really my job to be there to support Kanye and be somebody in his life that offers love and support and not criticism," Kris said.

Later, Kim said that when she saw the clip, she started crying and rushed home, but Kanye said he felt "powerful" and was totally fine.

"He loves being ramped up," she said. "He’s like, ‘I feel powerful when I’m ramped up, like, I don’t want to be, like, so suppressed. Like, yeah, I say crazy s---, but I’ve always said crazy s---. But that’s why I’m Kanye.'"

She joined him at the listening party for his new album in Wyoming, although she emphasized that Kanye "likes to speak for himself."

"I always know what Kanye's intentions are and what he's trying to say, but I also know that they're gonna write a headline and people are going to assume that that's exactly what you meant," Kim said. "That, as a wife, is just really frustrating to see, the media take everything and run with it."

But Kim said that at then end of the day, they don't always have to agree, but she'll always support him and wants to help him communicate better.

"I obviously support him, and will always, but he likes to speak for himself and I like to speak for myself. You know, as his wife, I just have to express how I feel and have those private conversations with him and just help him better communicate what he really means to say," she said.

Kim shared her journey to help Alice Johnson

Kim is on a mission to help Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who spent more than 20 years in prison on a life sentence on nonviolent drug charges. Unfortunately, the only person who could grant her clemency was President Donald Trump, which meant that Kim needed to ask for his help — and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were able to set up a meeting.

"It's just tricky because they've asked me to go and talk to Trump about why Alice should get out, and I've been so straight with Jared that I have different views," Kim told Kourtney. "I was at Hillary fundraisers. So this might not be a popular opinion but I'll talk to whoever I have to talk to to get the job done."

But then, Trump canceled the meeting on her, because the White House wanted a thousand letters in support of Alice, which was frustrating for Kim. But while she was getting ready for the Met Gala, Jared called her to set up another meeting.

During the meeting, Kim wore Jackie Kennedy's watch and Trump apparently talked about how much he loved Kanye, as well as Khloe's appearance on "Celebrity Apprentice."

After the meeting, Kim left feeling positive, and while she was at a photo shoot, she got the good news that Alice had been granted clemency — and she held back tears on the phone with her while she delivered that news to Alice herself. A few days later, she even got to meet Alice and her family in person.

"I am so grateful that we are giving someone their life back and giving them a second chance and I'm just so happy for Alice," she said.

