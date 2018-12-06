Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are furious at a YouTuber who made a fake viral picture of Travis Scott cheating

news

The viral photo of Travis Scott apparently cheating on Kylie Jenner is fake.

It's a stunt made up by a YouTuber who wanted to go viral and fool media organizations.

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian all condemned the YouTuber for messing with their relationship.

Remember that viral photo from earlier this week of Travis Scott apparently cheating on Kylie Jenner? It's fake.

The picture was created as a stunt from the YouTuber ChristianAdamG, who wanted to go viral and fool media organizations. But Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Khloé Kardashian aren't amused.

Jenner scolded the YouTuber, saying that his fake stunt was messing with her very real relationship.

"Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you're messing with real people, real relationships, real family," she wrote on an Instagram story. "I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."

Kim and Khloé also condemned the YouTuber, pointing out how damaging the stunt could be.

"This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!" Kim wrote.

In his video explaining the stunt, ChristianAdamG explained that he was inspired by the fake photo of Justin Bieber apparently eating a burrito sideways that another YouTube channel created earlier this year. ChristianAdamG went to elaborate the lengths he went to for his stunt, dying his hair, taking more than 700 photos, and putting a fake TMZ watermark on the photo to make it seem more authentic.

Read more: It turns out that viral photo of 'Justin Bieber' eating a burrito sideways was actually an internet prank.

ChristianAdamG even highlighted Scott's reply that the fake photo was "evil" and trying to "destroy real love." He took credit for giving Scott a "free pass" because now he was free to cheat and people would believe him if he denied it.

"I bet you the next time he cheats, nobody gonna believe it if he actually cheats," he said. "So I just gave him a free pass. My boy."

In the video's description, the YouTuber left a disclaimer that "this video was NOT made to intentionally hurt Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner or the entire Kardashian family in ANY way shape or form."

But Jenner's fans found that stance ludicrous, and criticized him on Twitter.

As ChristianAdamG highlighted in his video, only a handful of media organizations accepted the original photo at face value, and the vast majority of publications published Scott's denial of the photo's veracity instead.