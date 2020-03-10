The rare giraffes were killed by poachers at Ishaqbini Hirola where they used to reside.

Kenya’s only female white giraffe and her calf are no more.

The rare giraffes were killed by poachers at Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy where they used to reside. Conservancy Manager Mohammed Ahmednoor confirmed the incident to the media.

“This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe. Its killing is a blow to tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species and a wakeup call for continued support to conservation efforts,” said Ahmednoor.

According to images sent in by the community, the giraffe was in a skeletal state after being butchered by armed poachers.

Her calf was the second birth reported in August last year, resulting in a family of three white giraffes. Only a lone white bull now remains in the conservancy.

While it is white in colour it is not albino, rather it has a condition known as leucism.

“This is a long term loss given that genetics studies and research which were significant investment into the area by researchers, has now gone to the drain. Further to this, the white giraffe was a big boost to tourism in the area,” Ahmednoor added.