Spa and Wellness services is a big industry in Kenya and hit Sh5 billion in 2017 according to Spa and Wellness Association of Africa (SWAA) Kenyan Chapter.

Contrary to popular belief, the number of men who frequent spas for treatment is almost at par with that of women.

Driven by burgeoning middle class who are acquiring tastes and have disposable income Spa and Wellness services has continued to thrive in the country forcing industry players like Revitalize to keep evolving and offer new services and latest trends.

Revitalize Wellness Centre, one of Kenya’s leading luxury spa has opened a third branch at Movenpick Hotel in Westlands Nairobi as it moves to exploit the over Sh5 billion ($50 million) industry.

With more and more people becoming conscious about their lifestyles and having more disposable income, many are seeking alternatives when it comes to relaxation and taking care of their skins.

“The influence of wellness has become a new reality due to long or unprecedented working hours and the upward trend of nonstandard work schedules like in the evenings at night or weekend. Add the spread of a more globalized economy, and you have the perfect recipe for a considerably strained workforce and their families,” said Winnie Taylor, of Body Evolution by Winnie Welness Spa, a member of SWAA, at a past press conference.

Emergence of high-end luxury hotels such as Villa Rosa Kempinski, Hemingways Nairobi, Tribe hotel, Serena and now Mövenpick etc. who have invested heavily in the Spa section has further sold the ‘treating and spoiling oneself’ experience to Kenyans,

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Revitalize Wellness Centre Managing Director, Susan Rodrigues said the partnership is unique since it will bring together a luxury Spa brand and an internationally recognised brand in the hospitality sector.

“We look forward to applying best practices from both brands for our clients benefit,” she said.

On his part, Andreas Flückiger, General Manager, Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi said as a brand, Mövenpick looks out for opportunities to integrate the local community and tailor make services to suite customers where the hotel operates.

“The partnership with Revitalize Wellness Center will allow us to synergise our efforts and offer our clients a holistic approach to their health and wellness requirements,” Andreas added

The opening of Revitalize Wellness Centre at Movenpick comes four years after a successful launch of the Revitalize brand in Kenya. And a successful launch of Revitalize Radisson Blu in January 2017.