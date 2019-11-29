On Thursday, the country was crowned the 2019 World leading safari destination by World Travel Awards (WTA) event held on Thursday in Muscat, Oman.

Sir Richard Branson's luxury tenth Mahali Mzuri, scooped the World leading Safari lodge destination.

In the Africa category, Kenya won Africa’s leading destination award as well as the leading destination management company.

Kenya has added a new feather on its hat and cemented its legacy as one of the top destinations in the world.

KTB CEO Dr. Betty Radier said that the win was testament to the fact that tourists and business people across the globe prefer Kenya to other destinations because of its diverse offerings.

“We are very delighted to win this global awards because it shows great honor to Kenya’s safari offering which is loved worldwide. Kenya deserves this victory because the destination offers a myriad of safari travel opportunities to our visitors,” said Dr Radier

Sir Richard Branson’s luxury tenth Mahali Mzuri, earned Kenya top award after it scooped the World leading Safari lodge destination. Mahali Mzuri has previously won the award five times in the last seven years; 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Mahali Mzuri, a 12-tented luxury safari camp is situated in the private Olare Motorogi Conservancy in the wider Maasai Mara ecosystem.

Mahali Mzuri. (mrandmrssmith)

Visitors here have a front row seat, not just to the migration, but also to the abundant game you can see all year round.

In the Africa category, Kenya won Africa’s leading destination award as well as the leading destination management company while Nairobi was voted Africa’s leading business travel destination.

View of Kenya's Capital from Nairobi National Park.

Kenya’s tourism marketing agency Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) was voted Africa’s leading tourist board while Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) was voted Africa’s leading meeting conference destination.

Diani won Africa’s leading beach destination while Kenya Airways received the Africa leading Business and Economy class airline award.