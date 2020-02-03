According to the Kenya government, Ghana's recent reforms in the education sector has seen a positive effect and more success stories are emerging.

It, hence, is requesting for the assistance to enable Kenya to achieve 100% transition for 2 cohorts of learners who will transition to the secondary school in 2023.

The Kenya government said this in a letter to Ghana's Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and was signed Prof George A.O. Magoha, CBS cabinet secretary.

The statement said, "I applaud you for the robust reforms that your country has embarked on and the success stories that are emerging."

Adding that " It is in this regard that I am writing to you to request for government to give government technical support in conceptualising and designing a Double Track System that will enable Kenya achieve 100% transition for 2 cohorts of learners who will transition to the secondary school in 2023."

The statement further requested Dr Opoku Prempeh to consider sending one or two officers to spend about ten days in Kenya to conceptualise and design the Double Track System.

"I will appreciate if you can consider sending one or two officers to spend about 10 days in Kenya, preferably before end of March 2020, to help conceptualise and design the Double Track System," the statement said, adding that, " Kenya will meet travel, accommodation and any other related costs."

Here's the letter from Kenya BI SSA cited: