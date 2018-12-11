Kendall Jenner wore another 'naked' dress on the red carpet, proving she's one of the biggest celebrity fans of the 2018 fashion trend

news

Kendall Jenner freed the nipple in a sheer long-sleeved dress at the British Fashion Awards on Monday.

The model has been a longtime fan of nude illusion looks, which has been one of 2018's biggest fashion trends.

Jenner wore the "naked" fashion trend several times this year.

At the Cannes Film Festival in May, the model wore two see-through dresses back to back.

Kendall Jenner turned to one of her go-to styles of 2018 at the British Fashion Awards on Monday.

The model walked the red carpet in a sheer long-sleeved dress from Julien Macdonald's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Opting to go braless, Jenner freed the nipple in the embellished design, which features padded structured shoulders and a hip-high slit on the left side. The reality TV star completed the look with beige Gianvito Rossi heels and gold square earrings.

Jenner has been a longtime fan of "naked" fashion, which swept Hollywood in 2018.

In the past year alone, the model has freed the nipple in several memorable sheer looks. Most recently, Jenner attended Longchamp's 70th anniversary party in September in a long-sleeved see-through dress covered in the brand's iconic racing horse logo.

Earlier this year, Jenner also wore two different sheer looks during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

First, the model went braless under a see-through metallic green minidress at the Chopard Secret Night party on May 11.

The following day, Jenner ditched her bra again in a gauzy gown at the screening of Eva Husson's "Les filles du soleil" ("Girls Of The Sun").

