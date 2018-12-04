Pulse.ng logo
Kate Middleton paired a $1,112 festive plaid skirt with a cropped cardigan to a royal Christmas party

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the ensemble to Kensington Palace's Christmas party for Royal Air Force families.

Prince William and Kate Middleton look ready for the holidays. play

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a Christmas party for Royal Air Force families at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.
  • Middleton wore a festive red plaid skirt by Emilia Wickstead and a black cropped cardigan by Brora.
  • William was at her side in a light-blue, quarter-zip sweater with dark trousers.

Picking a festive yet chic outfit for a Christmas party can be a challenge, but leave it to Kate Middleton to show us how it's done.

On Tuesday, the duchess attended a Christmas party for Royal Air Force families at Kensington Palace. Her outfit for the event was one of her most festive looks yet.

Middleton wore a festive plaid skirt. play

Middleton wore a $1,112 pleated mid-calf length skirt by Emilia Wickstead with a red tartan pattern. She paired the skirt with a £209 ($266.55 USD) black cropped cashmere cardigan by Brora. A pair of black heeled boots completed the look.

She paired the skirt with a cropped black cardigan. play

Prince William was at her side in a light-blue, quarter-zip sweater, which he paired with dark-blue trousers and dark-brown shoes.

William was at her side in shades of blue. play

The party appeared to be a rather relaxed and festive occasion. The Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English shared a video of the couple engaging in a brief snowball fight near the party's snow machine.

Read more: The royal family doesn't open presents on Christmas Day thanks to a longstanding royal tradition

The party was held to honor families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham that are currently serving in Cyprus. Kensington Palace previously announced that Middleton and William will be flying to Cyprus on Wednesday to visit serving personnel and families.

