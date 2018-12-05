Pulse.ng logo
Kate Middleton looked like a Disney princess in a Cinderella-style ballgown covered in crystals

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale blue gown adorned with crystal and sequin embellishments to the Queen's Annual Diplomatic Reception.

  Published:
Kate Middleton wore one of her most princess-like looks to date.

  • Kate Middleton wore a pale blue Jenny Packham gown for the Queen's Annual Diplomatic Reception on Tuesday.
  • The dress had a sheer overlay with crystal and sequin embellishments.
  • She paired the dress with the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, which was previously owned by Princess Diana.
  • Middleton also wore the Royal Family Order pin.

Kate Middleton may be a real-life duchess, but it looks like she might turn to fictional princesses from time to time for her royal style inspiration.

On Tuesday, Middleton attended the Queen's Annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace wearing one of her most princess-like looks to date.

She wore a bespoke design by Jenny Packham.

The duchess wore a bespoke, pale blue ballgown by Jenny Packham. The dress had a sheer overlay with crystal and sequin embellishments throughout, including a belted design at the waist.

The dress was covered in crystal embellishments.

Middleton paired the dress with the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara she's worn quite a few times before. The tiara was previously owned by Princess Diana and is one of the most famous pieces in the royal family's collection.

She also wore one of Princess Diana's favorite tiaras.

The yellow accessory on Middleton's left shoulder is the Royal Family Order pin. According to Hello!, the queen gives the pin to women in the royal family to honor their hard work and achievements. It features a painted portrait of the queen surrounded by diamonds and placed atop a bright yellow ribbon.

Middleton wore the Royal Family Order pin.

Middleton first wore the Royal Family Order in October for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the pin back in October.

This isn't the first time Middleton has channeled a Disney princess, as she memorably wore a very "Frozen"-like look to attend the Royal Variety Performance back in November 2017.

She has worn other princess-like blue dresses before.

Whether or not the Disney princess vibes are intentional, Middleton's royal wardrobe is dotted with pieces that look fit for a ball.

