Kate Middleton looked like a Disney princess in a Cinderella-style ballgown covered in crystals

Kate Middleton wore a pale blue Jenny Packham gown for the Queen's Annual Diplomatic Reception on Tuesday.

The dress had a sheer overlay with crystal and sequin embellishments.

She paired the dress with the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, which was previously owned by Princess Diana.

Middleton also wore the Royal Family Order pin.

Kate Middleton may be a real-life duchess, but it looks like she might turn to fictional princesses from time to time for her royal style inspiration.

On Tuesday, Middleton attended the Queen's Annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace wearing one of her most princess-like looks to date.

The duchess wore a bespoke, pale blue ballgown by Jenny Packham. The dress had a sheer overlay with crystal and sequin embellishments throughout, including a belted design at the waist.

Middleton paired the dress with the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara she's worn quite a few times before. The tiara was previously owned by Princess Diana and is one of the most famous pieces in the royal family's collection.

The yellow accessory on Middleton's left shoulder is the Royal Family Order pin. According to Hello!, the queen gives the pin to women in the royal family to honor their hard work and achievements. It features a painted portrait of the queen surrounded by diamonds and placed atop a bright yellow ribbon.

Middleton first wore the Royal Family Order in October for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

This isn't the first time Middleton has channeled a Disney princess, as she memorably wore a very "Frozen"-like look to attend the Royal Variety Performance back in November 2017.

Whether or not the Disney princess vibes are intentional, Middleton's royal wardrobe is dotted with pieces that look fit for a ball.

