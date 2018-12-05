Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Kate Middleton and Prince William flew Christmas presents to UK troops fighting ISIS, on Britain's equivalent of Air Force One

Lifestyle Kate Middleton and Prince William flew Christmas presents to UK troops fighting ISIS, on Britain's equivalent of Air Force One

The royals visited the RAF Akrotiri base on, Cyprus, bringing presents for troops which their families entrusted to the royals the day before.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kate Middleton and Prince William made an official visit to troops at RAF Akrotiri on Wednesday. play

Kate Middleton and Prince William made an official visit to troops at RAF Akrotiri on Wednesday.

(Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William visited UK troops stationed overseas and brought them Christmas families from their families.
  • The royals gathered the presents at a party for families of Royal Air Force personnel in Kensington Palace on Tuesday.
  • The troops stationed in Cyprus are taking part in the UK's military opposition to ISIS.
  • "You all put duty first," William said in a speech. "And so do your families, some of whom we had the chance to meet yesterday."

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought UK troops stationed in Cyprus Christmas presents from their families back home.

The royals visited the Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri, Cyprus on Wednesday, flying in on the RAF Voyager aircraft used the senior royals and the Prime Minister — the closest equivalent Britain has to the US Air Force One.

Troops stationed at the base are taking part in Operation Shader, the UK’s ongoing military intervention against ISIS. Many will be separated from their families for Christmas, the Royal Family's official Twitter account said.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Cyprus on the Voyager aircraft. play

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Cyprus on the Voyager aircraft.

(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Many of the Christmas presents brought by the royals came from the military personnel's own families, collected at a party for families of RAF personnel at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

Read More: Prince William and Kate get ambushed with snowballs at their own Kensington Palace Christmas party

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave Christmas presents to Squadron 11 @RAFAkrotiri — which they received from Squadron 11’s families in London," Kensington Palace tweeted.

"On behalf of everyone back home, we would like to say thank you," Prince William said in a speech at the base.

Prince William gave a speech to the troops stationed overseas. play

Prince William gave a speech to the troops stationed overseas.

(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

"You all put duty first. And so do your families, some of whom we had the chance to meet yesterday at a party at Kensington Palace. We know this isn’t easy for you or for your wives, husbands, children, and friends back in the UK."

According to The Daily Mail, William referenced his own time in the RAF: "From my time in uniform, we both know a bit of what it feels like to balance your work commitments with your family life."

William and Kate met people living on the base and members of the local community and shared tea with active service members.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle These African countries guarantee you easy access during this...bullet
2 Lifestyle Take a look inside the $218 million Boeing Dreamliner...bullet
3 Lifestyle What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

We've all been there.
Lifestyle The best and worst days to travel around Christmas in 2018
Popular royal names include Albert, George, and Victoria.
Lifestyle The most likely names for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, based on royal tradition
null
Lifestyle A marijuana tax could help fix New York's crumbling subway system
fruitcake
Lifestyle People love to hate on fruitcake and yet we still eat it — here's why it remains a holiday staple
X
Advertisement