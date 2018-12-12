Pulse.ng logo
Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer jokingly fought over Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the photos are delightful

The two actors star in the upcoming movie titled "On the Basis of Sex," which was inspired by the Supreme Court Justice's fight to achieve gender equality.

Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer were all smiles with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. play

(Justin Theroux/Instagram and Armie Hammer/Instagram)

  • Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer went to Washington, DC, and shared tons of photos and slow motion videos from their trip.
  • They shared adorable photos with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and jokingly fought over her.
  • Theroux and Hammer star in "On the Basis of Sex," which focuses on Ginsburg's battle for gender inequality.

Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer took a trip to Washington, DC, and their photos with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are heartwarming.

The visit was fitting for the two actors, who star in the movie "On the Basis of Sex." The film focuses on Ginsburg (played by Felicity Jones) and her husband, Martin Ginsburg (portrayed by Hammer), working to overturn gender discrimination in the US. Theroux also appears as Mel Wulf, the former director of the ACLU.

Taking to Instagram, Theroux shared a photo of him and Ruth with the caption: "new couple alert."

...new couple alert.

After Hammer commented on the photo and jokingly told Theroux to "back off" because "she's spoken for," the "Maniac" star said: "The court has rendered their decision."

Hammer shared his own image with Ruth, who became the second female in the Supreme Court.

....and then this happened!

Theroux and the "Call Me by Your Name" star added additional photos from DC on their Instagram stories. They shared photos outside popular monuments and buildings, like the White House, the Watergate Hotel, the Washington Monument, and Trump International Hotel.

The actors also included political digs in their photo captions, like referring to the White House as "Putin's house."

Armie Hammer and Justin Theroux acted like tourists. play

Armie Hammer and Justin Theroux acted like tourists.

(Armie Hammer/Instagram)

