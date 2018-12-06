Pulse.ng logo
Joe Jonas says he 'blacked out for a minute' during his best man speech at Nick and Priyanka's wedding, because he was so emotional

During an appearance on NBC's "Today" show, the DNCE singer opened up about attending his younger brother's wedding to the "Quantico" star.

Joe Jonas was the best man at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding. play

  • Joe Jonas opened up about the wedding between Nick Jonas (his younger brother) and Priyanka Chopra.
  • "I think it was pretty good," the DNCE singer said of his best man speech during an appearance on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday. "I kind of blacked out for a minute because I was just overwhelmed with emotion."
  • Joe added: "This is not only my brother, [but my] best friend, and to see him marrying his dream girl, there was a lot of tears the whole weekend and a lot of smiles."

Joe Jonas, who was a best man at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding, said that he was so "overwhelmed with emotion" that he "blacked out for a minute" during his toast.

"This is not only my brother, [but my] best friend, and to see him marrying his dream girl, there were a lot of tears the whole weekend and a lot of smiles," the singer said during an appearance on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday. "I have it on paper, which was the most important part, so it was a special, special week."

Joe added: "Obviously this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen and to be a part of it was a dream."

Recently, the 29-year-old shared People's photo from the Western ceremony and welcomed Chopra to the family.

"My face hurts from all the smiling this week," he wrote.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot during two extravagant ceremonies that took place on Saturday and Sunday. They had a Christian service for Nick's faith and a Hindu service to honor Chopra's background.

Speaking to People, the pair recalled their emotions "running high during the ceremonies."

"You think your whole life about that moment," Nick said. "Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

"I could not hold it in," the "Quantico" star added. "I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

Watch Joe's "Today" show interview below.

