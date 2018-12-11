Joe Jonas revealed Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have a special name for their friendship

news

Joe Jonas says Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner came up with a nickname for themselves.

They call themselves the "J-Sisters."

Chopra just married Nick Jonas, and Turner is engaged to Joe.

Joe Jonas says future sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are so close that they have a nickname for themselves.

In an interview with AOL, the 29-year-old singer said that Turner, his fiancé, and Chopra, his sister-in-law, call themselves the "J-Sisters."

"They have this camaraderie now that they feel is not only friendship, but it's family," Jonas said about their relationship. "That's what every brother wants. You want to have that relationship where everyone looks out for one another."

Read more: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas slammed an article calling Priyanka Chopra a 'global scam artist'

Jonas told AOL that Chopra and Turner were friends even before they started dating their respective Jonas brothers.

Read more: Sophie Turner danced on stage at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding bash and people are here for it

"They’ve gotten really close, and it's really cool to see their friendship grow," he said. "They were friends before we even met. Sophie shot 'X-Men' on the same lot that [Priyanka] shot 'Quantico' for a while, so they would spend a lot of time together, which made it even more special once Nick and Pri obviously got together."

Chopra married Nick Jonas, Joe's younger brother, in a lavish multi-day wedding celebration in November.

Joe and Turner are reportedly tying the knot in 2019. They've been engaged since October 2017.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.