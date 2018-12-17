The holiday season can be stressful, despite trying to focus on your friends and family.

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels spoke with INSIDER to give advice on how to have a happier holiday season.

She recommends not spending money on gifts, going to holiday parties, and giving back to your community.

The holiday season can sometimes be anything but jolly. From family drama to financial woes, the holidays can be a source of real stress .

Jillian Michaels, fitness expert and author of " The 6 Keys: Your Genetic Potential for Ageless Strength, Health, and Beauty ," understands that, though the holiday season is meant to be a time for health, family, and friends, it can get pretty overwhelming.

Michaels spoke with INSIDER to offer a few tips on how to make this holiday season a happy one.

1. Take some time off to focus on yourself.

"Take the time off work to really chill," says Michaels. "Go to that AM spin class you never have the time to take. Sleep in. Have a boozy lunch with a sibling or good friend from back home you havent seen in a while."

2. But also set aside time to spend with your family.

"If you have kids, play with them," says the mother of two. "Sometimes life just gets too crazy and we have too many responsibilities. The holidays, however, can present many of us with some downtime. Use it. Play laser tag with your kid, hit the bowling alley, color something together, work on a puzzle whatever they are into. Take some time to get into their world in ways you might not always be able to."

3. A great way to spend quality time with your friends this season is at holiday parties.

"Go to a white elephant party or an ugly sweater party," Michaels recommends. "These ridiculous traditions are actually kind of awesome. Make the most of them. Go, have fun, be silly, [and] cut loose a bit."

4. Make sure you're not overspending on gifts.

"Your loved ones know you love them," she says. "Make the holiday about spending time together, not spending money on each other."

5. Know when you have to take a step back to ensure your happiness.

"If you have family dynamics that can be upsetting or stressful, put your foot down," Michaels says. "Don't engage in topics that seem to take a turn for the worst. Don't allow people to mistreat you. Simply say, I'm not having this conversation right now. And then change the subject. If that person doesn't listen let them know you love them, but you are going to disengage for the night, the hour, end the phone call, etc. and you will re-engage later once they have heard you and respect your feelings."

6. Give back to your community.

"If you don't have money, give some time. Give leftovers to the homeless. Donate to a charity you find meaningful. Help out a friend in need," she says.

7. Lastly, start thinking about your New Year's resolutions.

"Any time of year is a great time to make necessary or wanted changes in your life," Michaels says. "The new year, however, does present us with a bit of a psychological clean slate, so why not take advantage of it and let it catalyze you towards some health changes physically and emotionally."

