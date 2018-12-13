Pulse.ng logo
Jennifer Lopez looked like a real-life Barbie doll in a pink tulle gown with an enormous train

The actress turned heads in a glamorous pink gown by Giambattista Valli at the premiere of her new movie "Second Act."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jennifer Lopez stole the show at her latest move premiere. play

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images)

  • Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a bright pink gown at the New York premiere of "Second Act" on Wednesday.
  • The Giambattista Valli design had a flowing tulle train that almost took up the entirety of the red carpet behind her.
  • Julia Roberts recently wore the same dress on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's November issue.
  • Rihanna wore a similar design last year.

From magazine covers to red-carpet appearances, Jennifer Lopez has had more than a few memorable fashion moments in 2018.

However, the bright pink gown she wore to the New York premiere of "Second Act" on Wednesday may be her most show-stopping look of the year.

Lopez completed the look with shoes and a clutch by Jimmy Choo. play

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images)

The actress wore a bright pink Giambattista Valli design made of flowing layers of tulle. The dress was short in the front but extended into an extravagantly long train in the back. She completed the look with silver shoes and a clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Her dress featured a flowing train. play

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images)

Lopez turned heads as the flowing train of her dress almost took up the entirety of the red carpet behind her.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez has been in Hollywood for over 20 years — here's her wild style evolution

Her train trailed behind on the red carpet. play

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images)

She also shared an Instagram photo of her ride over to the premiere, where it looks like the train took up the entirety of the car as well.

If the dress looks familiar, it might be because Julia Roberts wore the same gown on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's November issue. Roberts paired her gown with Dior sneakers for the rock climbing-themed photo shoot by Alexi Lubomirski.

Designer Giambattista Valli was also responsible for Rihanna's similar Barbie-like look for the LA Premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in July 2017. While not as bright as Lopez's dress, Rihanna's pale pink gown had an off-the-shoulder design and dramatic fluffy sleeves.

Rihanna wore a similar design last year. play

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images)

Lopez wore another hot-pink gown to the American Music Awards back in October, so it looks like the color was her go-to hue for 2018.

Lopez opted for a Georges Chakra gown for the 2018 American Music Awards. play

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

