Jenna Dewan swears by green smoothies and hummus — here's exactly what her 'mostly vegan' diet entails

Jenna Dewan is a longtime vegetarian.

The dancer/actress fuels her active lifestyle with green smoothies and healthy quinoa bowls.

Dewan doesn't believe in dieting but instead sticks to a healthy plant-based diet.

Dancer/actress Jenna Dewan burst onto the scene in 2006's "Step Up," and has become a health guru on Instagram thanks in part to her active and dance-filled life.

The performer needs a healthy diet to power her active lifestyle, which is why she doesn't believe in dieting and instead lives a "mostly vegan" lifestyle. Here's everything you need to know about Dewan's plant-based eating habits.

Dewan said she's not a fan of dieting but instead chooses to simply eat healthily

"I consider eating healthy a way of life because I feel better, plain and simple," she told People magazine. "I'm not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time. I keep it in balance, so I don't have to crash diet. When I want to splurge I allow myself and don't beat myself up — I just make a plan to eat extra healthy the next day or work out."

She's been a vegetarian for most of her life

Dewan said she eats a plant-based diet as often as possible, but switches between strict veganism and vegetarianism. "I eat mostly vegan, but I'm very accommodating, maybe because I've lived with a man for 11 years who's not vegetarian," she told Health magazine.

She hasn't eaten meat since she watched a documentary about slaughterhouses when she was a pre-teen and told Women's Health that "it just stuck. I feel good about [vegetarianism] morally and physically."

She added, however, that she "went back and forth" for a brief period but ultimately decided that meat wasn't for her. "I stopped being a vegetarian, but it didn't work for my body," she explained in a video on her YouTube channel. "I felt sluggish and I didn't feel as light and energetic."

Dewan's typical day includes three healthy plant-based meals and whole fruits at snack time

Per People magazine, Dewan consumes approximately 1400 calories per day through a variety of vegetables and plant-based proteins.

For breakfast, she'll start with a green smoothie — she likes Kimberly Snyder's Glowing Green Smoothie — or she'll make her own and beef it up with cod liver oil, black sesame seeds, coriander, parsley, or spirulina.

"I do green smoothies. I drink them every morning," she explained in a video on her YouTube channel. "It's great fiber, you get your veggies right off the bat. It's great for picky eaters."

Lunch is quinoa, hummus, and a tomato and cucumber salad dressed with olive oil, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. Alternatively, she might do a tabouli salad for lunch. "I'm part Lebanese … so I grew up with tabouli. It's my favorite," she told Women's Health. She added that she's a fan of meal-prepping: "I like to make things that will keep for a couple of days, and I can just grab and go."

Dinner is a zesty quinoa bowl with taco-style toppings, though she told Women's Health that she'll order veggie sushi if she goes out to dinner.

She also drinks two liters of water per day and typically snacks on whole pieces of fruit throughout the day, but told InStyle magazine, "I always love hummus, and I always have some kind of fruit on me. There are these Luna bars that I really love that I always have in the car. It's like emergency food."

She says her idea cheat meal includes french fries.

