Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Jason Momoa says there's one major problem with his Aquaman suit: 'If you have the poopsies, it is very challenging'

Lifestyle Jason Momoa says there's one major problem with his Aquaman suit: 'If you have the poopsies, it is very challenging'

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa said it is 'very challenging' to poop while wearing the suit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amber Heard had a pure reaction to Jason Momoa's comments about using the bathroom while in his 'Aquaman' suit. play

Amber Heard had a pure reaction to Jason Momoa's comments about using the bathroom while in his 'Aquaman' suit.

(Entertainment Weekly)

  • In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa said that it was difficult to use the bathroom while wearing his scaly underwater suit.
  • "It looks like it's easy to pee in that, but really it's not," he said. "If you have the poopsies, it is very challenging."

Jason Momoa had a hard time using the bathroom in his "Aquaman" suit, and in the process we have learned that he has an interesting word for "poop."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Momoa and "Aquaman" co-star Amber heard discussed what it was like wearing their tight, detailed, costumes, and Heard went over the process of getting into them.

"If you have the poopsies, it is very challenging," Momoa said of his suit.

Heard's complexities with the costume involved getting into it. She said she had to get "vacuum sealed" into the scaly green suit.

Heard's suit almost looks like skin. play

Heard's suit almost looks like skin.

(Warner Brothers)

Read more: Here's how to see "Aquaman" a week before it comes out

“It’s a whole other level of functional art,” Heard said. “They’re so intricate. You have to move in it, you have to breathe in it, you have to live in it.”

“It looks like it’s easy to pee in that,” Momoa jumped in, pointing to his suit. “But really it’s not. And if you have the poopsies, it is very challenging. You’ve gotta be really good at holding it. So, some of those little fun facts you might want to know. That's definitely one of the challenges," he said.

"Try wearing a corset," added Heard.

"Aquaman" hits theaters December 21.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Atheists tell us how they live with Christians and Muslims in...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here are Africa's least developed countries in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle Uber employees say the company's autonomous driving unit...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Grocery shopping habits vary around the world.
Lifestyle 10 grocery shopping habits from around the world that are worth trying
Egg freezing "used to resonate primarily with women in their late 30s," Susan Herzberg, president of Prelude Fertility, a network of fertility clinics, told The New York Times. But Trellis — and other fertility centers — is now turning toward women in their 20s.
Lifestyle I visited a fancy egg-freezing clinic in NYC — and it looked nothing like any doctor's office I've ever been to
Jada Pinkett Smith has built a name for herself.
Lifestyle 11 things you didn't know about Jada Pinkett Smith
elon musk
Lifestyle Tesla's head of security has left the company — here are all the key names who have departed this year (TSLA)
X
Advertisement