Jason Momoa hasn’t even seen ‘Aquaman’ yet because he promised his kids he’d watch it with them

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa has admitted he is yet to see the blockbuster film, as he promised his kids he'd wait and watch with them.

Speaking on Friday's Graham Norton Show, the former "Games of Thrones" actor said: "Here's the thing. I have two babies aged 10 and 11. They were on set for the whole filming and they made me promise them I wouldn't watch it until I can watch it with them.

"I want to share it with my children and sit and hold their hands — it's a rare moment for a father and generally, they can't watch the things I do!"

Momoa, known elsewhere for his role as Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," admitted that acting roles "dried up" when he left the show.

"I didn't get much work after that. I mean, what do you do with that – he (his character) doesn't speak English, he's not funny and he just hurts people. I played that character well so it was a bit challenging afterwards. People would literally say, 'Wow, you speak English!'"

However, his latest role is sure to put him back on the map.

Taking place after the events of "Justice League," "Aquaman" sees Momoa play the role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman.

Early reviews of the film, which does not come out until Friday, December 21 in the US, have been positive.

It even made $94 million during its debut in China, making it the highest-grossing movie in the world for the weekend despite being two weeks away from its US premiere.

At the blue carpet premiere of the Warner Bros. Pictures film in Hollywood on Wednesday, Momoa even made headlines for leading a rugby-style haka with other members of the cast.

"It's very exciting," Momoa told Norton. "I don't think we've ever gone under water quite like this before. It's very new.

"Technology and CGI have been taken to a whole other level. I was a guinea pig this time so now we'll figure out how to make it even better."

On the moment he first found out he'd be playing Aquaman, he added: "2013 and I was literally broke – but the future would be bright! I couldn't say anything to anyone for years and I can't keep a secret to save my life.

"It was very hard for me so, I am glad we are now here."

"The Graham Norton Show" airs on BBC One on Friday December 14 at 10.35 p.m. GMT.