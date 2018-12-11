Jamal Khashoggi and other murdered or oppressed journalists named TIME magazine's 2018 Person of the Year

news

TIME Magazine revealed Jamal Khashoggi and other murdered and oppressed journalists as its 2018 Person of the Year.

The title is given to a person or group of people who "most influenced the news and the world — for better or for worse" over the last year.

Finalists included Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Christine Blasey Ford, Jamal Khashoggi, and Meghan Markle.

The "Today" show on NBC revealed the winner on Tuesday morning.

This year's shortlist included political figures such as President Donald Trump, special counsel Robert Mueller, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Finalists also included Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of trying to rape her in high school and Meghan Markle, who married into the British royal family in May.

The shortlist also included groups of people, such as the families separated at the US-Mexico border and March for Our Lives activists.

A group of women dubbed the "Silence Breakers" won last year's Person of the Year for shaping the conversation around sexual assault.

Trump won in 2016, with the magazine calling him the "president of the divided states of America."