Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Jamal Khashoggi and other murdered or oppressed journalists named TIME magazine's 2018 Person of the Year

Lifestyle Jamal Khashoggi and other murdered or oppressed journalists named TIME magazine's 2018 Person of the Year

The title is given to a person or group of people who "most influenced the news and the world — for better or for worse" over the last year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Hasan Jamali/AP)

  • TIME Magazine revealed Jamal Khashoggi and other murdered and oppressed journalists as its 2018 Person of the Year.
  • The title is given to a person or group of people who "most influenced the news and the world — for better or for worse" over the last year.
  • Finalists included Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Christine Blasey Ford, Jamal Khashoggi, and Meghan Markle.

Jamal Khashoggi, and other murdered or oppressed journalists, have been named TIME Magazine's 2018 Person of the Year.

The "Today" show on NBC revealed the winner on Tuesday morning.

The title is traditionally awarded to the person or a group of people who "most influenced the news and the world — for better or for worse — during the past year," according to the magazine.

This year's shortlist included political figures such as President Donald Trump, special counsel Robert Mueller, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Read more: 5 of the most controversial choices for TIME Person of the Year

Christine Blasey Ford, Jamal Khashoggi, and Meghan Markle were included in this year's "Person of the Year" shortlist. play

Christine Blasey Ford, Jamal Khashoggi, and Meghan Markle were included in this year's "Person of the Year" shortlist.

(AP)

Finalists also included Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of trying to rape her in high school and Meghan Markle, who married into the British royal family in May.

The shortlist also included groups of people, such as the families separated at the US-Mexico border and March for Our Lives activists.

A group of women dubbed the "Silence Breakers" won last year's Person of the Year for shaping the conversation around sexual assault.

Trump won in 2016, with the magazine calling him the "president of the divided states of America."

Top 3

1 Lifestyle How billionaire industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu makes and...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018...bullet
3 Lifestyle Everything you need to know about the 2018 Miss World Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Millennials told us which habits they intend to quit before hitting 30.
Lifestyle 50 damaging habits you should break before you turn 30
These are the most active African leaders on social media
Lifestyle These are the most active African leaders on social media
Nicki Minaj performing at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
Lifestyle Nicki Minaj posed in bed with a registered sex offender after outrage at her new relationship
Meghan Markle presents an award at the 2018 British Fashion Awards in London.
Lifestyle Meghan Markle cradled her growing baby bump in a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in London
X
Advertisement