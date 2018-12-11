Jada Pinkett Smith says her relationships with white men haven't worked because they have 'no idea what oppression is'

news

On the new episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," the actress talked about her past experiences dating white men and what caused those relationships to end.

"I have dated some really wonderful white men, but it was interesting in the fact that you're dating someone who has no idea what oppression is," the "Girls Trip" star said.

She added: "He's at the top of the food chain, he doesn't understand. It's a very hard thing for him to be able to relate to. It was always the factor in the relationship that made it break."

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about dating white men and the reason why those relationships didn't last.

During the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series titled "Red Table Talk," the actress sat down with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris; her daughter, Willow Smith; and "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo to discuss interracial marriage and relationships.

"I have dated some really wonderful white men, but it was interesting in the fact that you're dating someone who has no idea what oppression is," Pinkett Smith said.

The "Girls Trip" star elaborated on the disconnect between her and her exes, saying: "He's at the top of the food chain, he doesn't understand. It's a very hard thing for him to be able to relate to. It was always the factor in the relationship that made it break."



Read more: Jada Pinkett Smith says she wouldn't be pleasant if she were divorcing Will: 'I'm not mature enough'

On a previous "Red Table Talk" episode, Pinkett Smith recalled how Banfield-Norris reacted after finding out that she was dating a white man named John, who the actress called "a very nice guy."



"It's really difficult for me because we have white people in our family," Banfield-Norris said, referencing her nephew named Jason, who married a white woman. "I repeated what [my] mommy told me, was that you have to learn to get along with white people, but don't ever bring them home."

Benfield-Norris added: "I didn't even give myself an opportunity to like John. Just like I said, we have people in our family [who are white] and I've given those people a hard time ... [Lexi, Jason's wife] will tell you we gave her a hard time because we didn't welcome her with open arms and she really had to prove herself. I feel bad about that."

Watch the video below (Pinkett Smith talks about her past relationships at 21:00).

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.