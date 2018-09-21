Inside the ultra-luxurious Monaco hotel where celebrities, millionaires, and the yachting elite stay in rooms that cost up to $41,000 per night

news

Courtesy of Hotel Metropole/Jérémy Jakubowicz

Millionaires, celebrities, and wealthy members of the yacht industry from around the world will soon descend upon the millionaire's playground of Monaco for the annual yacht show.

And when they come, there's a good chance they'll be staying at the ultra-luxurious Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo.

"The ultra-luxurious Hotel Metropole is always one of the spots that celebrities and other high-net-worth guests flock to so they can 'see and be seen,'" Bill Springer wrote in Forbes. "But it will be even more so during the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show."

The hotel's rooms start at about $2,070 and can go up to more than $41,000 a night for the most lavish suite, which includes a spacious private terrace and a bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne.

"Its warm Mediterranean spirit makes [Hotel Metropole] different from other hotels — it is nearer to being an independent house," the website reads. "The innovative and personalized services are a source of surprise and they charm its guests. It is a fashionable, elegant hotel."

Take a peek inside to see it for yourself.