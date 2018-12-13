Pulse.ng logo
Inside the Titanic II, a close replica of the 1912 Titanic cruise liner that could set sail in 2022

Wikimedia Commons; Titanic 2- Blue Star Line; Business Insider

  • An Australian businessman has undertaken a $500 million project building a replica of the ill-fated 1912 Titanic cruise ship.
  • The design of the new vessel, dubbed Titanic ll, will be a close replica of the original, right down to the dimensions, architecture, and the layout of the rooms.
  • The ship will be able to accommodate 2,400 passengers and will feature modern day navigation technology and safety systems, including an adequate number of lifeboats and life jackets for passengers.
  • Ticket prices are not yet available, but the ship could set sail as soon as 2022, USA Today reports.
  • Here's how sailing aboard the Titanic ll could compare to the original Titanic.

The story of the Titanic is one that has intrigued many for years — and for those who are most entranced, there may soon be a way to relive the glory and wonder of one of the most luxurious cruise liners in the world.

By 2022, a new ship modeled after the Titanic could set sail for 2,400 passengers, thanks to Australian businessman Clive Palmer, who shelled out $500 million for the project.

The Titanic ll, though outfitted with 21st century navigation and safety technology, will be a close replica of the original vessel.

Here's how sailing aboard the Titanic ll will compare to how passengers aboard the Titanic in 1912 traveled.

