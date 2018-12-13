Inside the Titanic II, a close replica of the 1912 Titanic cruise liner that could set sail in 2022

Wikimedia Commons; Titanic 2- Blue Star Line; Business Insider
The story of the Titanic is one that has intrigued many for years — and for those who are most entranced, there may soon be a way to relive the glory and wonder of one of the most luxurious cruise liners in the world.
By 2022, a new ship modeled after the Titanic could set sail for 2,400 passengers, thanks to Australian businessman Clive Palmer, who shelled out $500 million for the project.
The Titanic ll, though outfitted with 21st century navigation and safety technology, will be a close replica of the original vessel.
Here's how sailing aboard the Titanic ll will compare to how passengers aboard the Titanic in 1912 traveled.