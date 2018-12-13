Inside the Titanic II, a close replica of the 1912 Titanic cruise liner that could set sail in 2022

news

Wikimedia Commons; Titanic 2- Blue Star Line; Business Insider

An Australian businessman has undertaken a $500 million project building a replica of the ill-fated 1912 Titanic cruise ship.

The design of the new vessel, dubbed Titanic ll, will be a close replica of the original, right down to the dimensions, architecture, and the layout of the rooms.

The ship will be able to accommodate 2,400 passengers and will feature modern day navigation technology and safety systems, including an adequate number of lifeboats and life jackets for passengers.

Ticket prices are not yet available, but the ship could set sail as soon as 2022, USA Today reports.

Here's how sailing aboard the Titanic ll could compare to the original Titanic.

The story of the Titanic is one that has intrigued many for years — and for those who are most entranced, there may soon be a way to relive the glory and wonder of one of the most luxurious cruise liners in the world.

By 2022, a new ship modeled after the Titanic could set sail for 2,400 passengers, thanks to Australian businessman Clive Palmer, who shelled out $500 million for the project.

The Titanic ll, though outfitted with 21st century navigation and safety technology, will be a close replica of the original vessel.

Here's how sailing aboard the Titanic ll will compare to how passengers aboard the Titanic in 1912 traveled.