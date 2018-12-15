I went to NYC's biggest luxury watch show, and the most memorable part wasn't the $1.8 million diamond watch or the $182,000 piece they let me try on

news

Lina Batarags/Business Insider

WatchTime New York is the biggest luxury watch show in NYC.

It features exhibits by many of the biggest and most respected names in the luxury watch business, including Bovet, Montblanc, MB&F, and Breguet.

I know very little (read: almost nothing) about watches, but I decided to check it out.

I'll preface this by saying I know very little about watches. I have a $100 Skagen that I've been wearing every day since I got it for Christmas two years ago and that, aside from some waterproof stopwatches I wore as a teenager, is the extent of my watch ownership.

But, as the executive life editor for Busines Insider, I'm fascinated by the endless trappings of luxury, even the ones on our wrists, so I decided to check out WatchTime New York, NYC's biggest luxury watch show.

The late October show is a two-day day event in midtown Manhattan. This was its fourth year running, and it was co-hosted by watch publication WatchTime and luxury blog and Instagram account Watch Anish.

It's a testament to the buzzy energy at the show, and to the attentiveness of the PR team that was showing me around, that I didn't feel completely lost.

Here's what it's like inside NYC's biggest luxury watch show.