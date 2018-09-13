I went inside the NYC napping lounge where people are paying up to $250 a month to nap in dark, private pods at any time of day — here's what they look like

news

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

A wellness center in New York City aims to "recharge the people who power the world" by giving them a space for an important activity: napping.

Nap York is a 24-hour facility in midtown Manhattan that lets people drop in to sleep in pods, from a 30-minute power nap to a multiple-hour slumber session designed for travelers who have layovers at one of the nearby airports.

Visitors can pay $15 for a 30-minute nap or up to $250 a month for a membership that includes five naps per week.

Studies have shown that naps improve immune health , energy , cognitive function , and emotional control .

A few blocks from Times Square, in the middle of one of New York City's busiest neighborhoods, sits an urban oasis where sleep-deprived New Yorkers can swap their shoes for slippers, drink a cup of tea — and take a nap.

That's the idea behind Nap York, which opened in February, offering 30-minute naps in sleep pods for $10. Seven months later, prices have risen slightly to $15 for half an hour, and there are additional options for monthly memberships.

For $35 a month, you can pop into Nap York for one 30-minute nap per week. The priciest membership is the $250 a month Gold Premium, which includes five naps — up to 90 minutes each — per week. You can also book a longer nap that starts at 3 hours for $50 with each additional hour for $7. The pods are strictly single occupancy. Visitors can also take a shower, get a massage, or relax in one of the hammocks on the roof.

Reza Moreno, community director for Nap York, told Business Insider that a large chunk of their visitors are travelers who need a place to sleep for a few hours during their layover at a nearby airport.

But Nap York is not a hotel, she stressed. Visitors can't book multiple long sleep sessions in a row.

"We just give the convenience for those who literally just need a place to bonk out for the night," Moreno said.

During the day, Nap York sees office workers who pop in for a half-hour power nap on their lunch breaks. In the summertime, some sweaty New Yorkers even dropped by just to take a shower before a business meeting.

Here's what it's like inside Nap York.