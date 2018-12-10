I visited a tiny NYC nightclub that has a $150 cocktail and was designed to look like a water tower, and it didn't take long to see why it's a hotspot for models and influencers

news

Katie Warren/Business Insider

I visited The Water Tower in Brooklyn, New York, a brand-new rooftop lounge and nightclub designed to look like a water tower.

Cocktails start at $20 — and one special white truffle-infused beverage costs $150, while a grilled cheese sandwich will run you $70.

But although the views were stunning and the space was beautiful, I don't see myself ever going there because of the high prices.

One of New York City's newest bars is perched on top of a Brooklyn hotel and designed to look like one of the many industrial-looking water towers that dot the borough's rooftops.

The Water Tower, which opened in November 2018, is super-exclusive: it's reservation-only and seats only 45 people. Cocktails at the club, which is open from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and features a rotating set of international DJs, start at $20 — and one specialty drink, infused with white truffle, will cost you $150.

The food menu includes items such as a $70 white truffle grilled cheese, an $80 seafood platter, and caviar service ranging from $95 to $525.

Berton Rodov, the club's creative director, said they aim to cultivate a specific vibe at The Water Tower.

"We have a fun, diverse crowd," he told me when I went to check out the club one afternoon. "Honestly, we try to curate the experience here, being that it's a small space and it's the most luxurious extension of this brand."

But, he added, that's "not saying you have to be rich to come in." He said the crowd tends to be, "cool kids, models, people just here to have fun," and they "try to look out for locals, too."

After visiting the club one early December afternoon, I can't say I was entirely convinced that their target audience isn't just rich people.

Here's what The Water Tower looks like inside.