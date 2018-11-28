I visited a fancy egg-freezing clinic in NYC — and it looked nothing like any doctor's office I've ever been to

news

Trellis is a brand-new fertility studio in New York City that offers fertility assessments and services related to egg freezing.

The studio has called itself "the Equinox of egg freezing" in comparison to the $240 a month luxury gym chain.

"We wanted to create a modern-day experience for women doing egg freezing," Jennifer Huang, the chief marketing officer at Trellis, told Business Insider.

I took a tour of Trellis, and with its monogrammed Turkish cotton bath robes, green juices, and an Instagram corner, it felt more like a fancy spa than a medical clinic.

It may seem odd to liken a fertility clinic to a luxury gym chain, but for Jennifer Huang, the chief marketing officer at the boutique fertility studio in New York City, the comparison makes perfect sense.

"We wanted to create a modern-day experience for women doing egg freezing," Huang told Business Insider. "That's why when we think of Equinox, something that's inspirational but very high-touch, we've really kind of reinvented what the client experience is around egg freezing."

Trellis certainly seems like the kind of place someone who works out at Equinox would like. The airy, colorful space is decorated in warm peach and millennial pink tones with pops of navy and gold. In one corner created specifically for Instagram, a stencilled message on the wall reads, "It's up to each of us to invent our own future."

Trellis is a division of IntegraMed, the largest operator of fertility clinics in North America. This gives Trellis access to "amazing doctors, top-tier science, and cryostorage," Huang said. "These are the things that sometimes take a very long time to set up. Because we're part of IntegraMed, we already have all of the infrastructure set up."

I took a tour of Trellis, where a doctor told me — I'm 26 — that I was an "ideal young woman to come in here." Egg freezing "used to resonate primarily with women in their late 30s," Susan Herzberg, president of Prelude Fertility, a network of fertility clinics, told The New York Times. But Trellis — and other fertility centers — is now turning toward women in their 20s. And, as INSIDER'S Caroline Praderio previously reported, egg freezing is increasing in popularity, with many seeing it as a way to empower women.

I was offered a fertility consult and assessmen, which Trellis was providing free of charge for those who came to the grand opening. Consults are now advertised for $45 on Trellis' website.

Here's what it was like inside Trellis.