Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

I took a short flight on a Delta Boeing 717 — here's why it's now my favorite plane (BA)

Lifestyle I took a short flight on a Delta Boeing 717 — here's why it's now my favorite plane (BA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Flickr/Tomás Del Coro

  • The Boeing 717 is a slightly offbeat aircraft that went out of production in 2006.
  • Boeing chalked it up as a failure, a result of absorbing some McDonnell Douglas planes when it acquired the planemaker in the mid-1990s.
  • But the 100-seat 717-200 is now in serious demand as carriers move away from regional jets.
  • I recently flew on a Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 from Newark to Detroit.


I've flown on many big aircraft and plenty of small ones. I've flown on Boeings, Airbuses, and Embraers, Bombardiers and a host of more obscure names.

But until recently I'd never set foot on a Boeing 717, a smaller aircraft that Boeing inherited when it bought McDonnell Douglas in 1995 for $13 billion.

I tend to like really small jets, tolerate regional aircraft, richly enjoy big planes — and dislike the narrow-bodies that do most of the grunt work of hauling passengers around the US on domestic routes these days.

The 717-200, in Delta livery, that I boarded last month for a flight to Detroit from Newark, New Jersey, was a mystery. I wasn't sure what I was strapping into. I had forgotten to quiz Business Insider resident aviation authority, Senior Reporter Ben Zhang, before my flight.

But I figured out quickly what I was dealing with — and then settled back to enjoy the ride. Which was unexpectedly thrilling.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's...bullet
2 Lifestyle These African countries guarantee you easy access during...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are all the elections happening in Africa in 2019bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Legendary guests including Lyndon Johnson and Judy Garland once stayed at the now abandoned Baker Hotel in Texas.
Lifestyle 20 stunning abandoned hotels around the world and the history behind them
Some celebrities have been more successful than others with their pickup lines.
Lifestyle 10 celebrities share their best pick-up line
Syrup galore.
Lifestyle We tried 7 brands of maple syrup and had a clear favorite
President Donald Trump leaves the US Women's Open Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 16, 2017.
Lifestyle An unauthorized immigrant who makes Trump's bed at his Bedminster golf resort says 'we are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us'
X
Advertisement