I taught myself how to cook — here are 8 tips if you feel hopeless in the kitchen

Cooking is an art that comes effortlessly to some, but for others, it's a foreign language that takes time to master.

Whether you're fed up with the frozen isle or trying to impress your family, learning to cook is a beneficial skill you can pick up with practice.

After growing up on pre-packaged meals and takeout, author Jennifer Still decided to give cooking a try and relied on basic cookbooks and equipment to get her started.

Here are eight tips if you feel hopeless in the kitchen.

Growing up in a single-parent household, my mom's idea of "cooking" was throwing together a pan of Hamburger Helper, picking up fast food, or ordering takeout.

These culinary habits followed me through college and into my early 20s, when I finally decided enough was enough.

While I didn't feel completely hopeless at cooking — I believed that anyone who can read should be able to follow a recipe — I knew I had a lot to learn about mastering the art of food preparation.

After some research and a little practice, I now consider myself to be a pretty solid home chef.

