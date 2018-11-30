'I put my hands around my wife's neck': Video shows the chilling moment Chris Watts confessed to strangling his pregnant wife

news

Newly released video from the Weld County District Attorney's Office shows Chris Watts confessing to strangling his pregnant wife Shanann in August.

During the interview, he claimed that he killed his wife after he caught her doing the same thing to their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

He later admitted to killing all three when he pleaded guilty to their murders earlier this month. He is now serving three consecutive life sentences.

Overnight, prosecutors in Colorado released several videos related to the Chris Watts murder case, including one that shows the 33-year-old man confessing to strangling his pregnant wife Shanann and then dumping her body in an oil field.

Watts told his father, and then investigators, that he suffocated his wife — who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time —after he caught her doing the same thing to their daughters.

He later admitted to killing all three when he pleaded guilty to their murders earlier this month. He is now serving three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The interview footage shows Watts wearing the same t-shirt he wore when officers first responded to his home the day his wife and two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, first went missing in August.

While he claimed at the time that his wife took off with the two girls after taking them to a party, he changed his story when officers told him he failed his polygraph test.

At one point, Watts' father comes in and speaks to his son alone. It's then that Watts finally confesses to killing his wife with his own hands.

In the video, Watts says that he and his wife got into an argument when she returned home from a business trip, and he said he wanted to separate. It was later learned that he'd been having a months-long affair with a woman he had met at work.

"You lost it and choked her or what?" his father asks in the video.

"Mmhm. That's just rage...I hadn't..." Watts said before trailing off.

"Good god almighty, son," his father replied.

Soon after, two investigators joined the father and son in the room, and Watts repeated the story that his wife killed his daughters and then he killed her.

"My babies are gone and I put my hands around my wife's neck and did the same thing," he said.

"They're gone, there's no bringing them back," Watts added.

When the female detective asks where the bodies are, Watts tells her that he dumped them at the first oil site he visited on the job the day they went missing. She then gets a photo of the oil tank site and asks him to mark where he hid each body.

Shanann was found buried in a shallow grave a few yards from the oil tanks, wrapped in the sheets from her bed. The two girls were dumped in separate oil tanks.

Videos were released overnight that include footage of officers showing up at Watts' house to interview him for the first time, and Watts loading things into the back of his truck the morning he murdered his family.

Prosecutors said during his trial that Watts killed his family so he could have a "fresh start" in his new relationship with co-worker Nichol Kessinger.

While speaking to his dad during the confession, Watts was asked if Shanann knew about the affair.

"I didn't tell her I had one, she just knew," he said.

INSIDER also reported on a trove of nearly 2,000 documents, first obtained by the Daily Mail this week, that shows how Shanann noticed her husband becoming distant and desperately tried to keep their marriage together in the weeks before she was killed.