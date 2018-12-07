I haven't 'washed' my hair in 6 weeks and had some of the best hair days ever

news

When it comes to beauty, I've always erred on the lazy side.

In fact, I was a big fan of two-in-one shampoo until a horrified friend in grad school essentially banned me from using it.

So when I kept reading about the "no poo movement" — a school of thought that claims that shampoo and conditioner and their chemicals are bad for your hair, and that the less often you wash it the better it will look — I was intrigued.

However, not wanting to go cold turkey on hair-washing, I felt I needed some sort of placebo.

Enter Hairstory's New Wash, a sort of rinse that promises to 'revive hair abused by detergent, damaged by bleach, and fried by heat styling'

Created by the founder of Bumble and Bumble, it is naturally derived, free of the silicone agents that are said to build up in hair over time, and functions as a replacement for both shampoo and conditioner.

The first thing I noticed when using it was that it doesn't lather, which was a little disorienting at first. We're so accustomed to equating a clean, fresh hair-wash with lots of lather that not having any took a little getting used to. However, the creamy texture and spa-like, foresty smell helped. However, that explains why instructions say to "massage scalp vigorously with fingertips (like crazy!)."

My hair is stick-straight and fine, though I have a lot of it as hairdressers often like to complain.

I usually blow-dry it, because air-drying takes forever (remember, lots of hair) and I feel like it leaves my hair limp and a little frizzy.

But in the name of this experiment (having my hair recover from chemicals and heat styling), I decided to let it dry naturally. And I was impressed.

After my first post-rinse air-dry my hair looked... normal. No one would have suspected that I didn't blow-dry it. In fact, I noticed a little extra bounce.

Indeed, after a few "washes" and air-dries my hair felt like it had a little more shape — a few waves I never knew existed, and had always dreamt of having.

I was sold.

However, after a few more weeks of 'no poo,' I noticed a lot more effects, both good and bad

Let me break it down:

The good:

My straight hair had some waves! I definitely noticed a little more shape to my locks.

Good hair days were great.

My hair felt healthier and thicker.

It was a huge time-saver: using just one product cut my shower time in half. And not blow-drying saved me even more precious morning minutes.

The bad:

At some point, maybe two weeks in, I felt like the back of my head was a little greasy-looking. I thought that maybe I wasn't rinsing aggressively enough (the instructions say to use your hands "like squeegees"), but, no matter what I did, I couldn't shake the feeling of having a bit of an oily sheen.

Good hair days were great, but, in my experience, bad hair days were worse than what I was used to. Generally, what my hair looked like any given day was more inconsistent than it used to be; I just never really knew what it would look like, unless it was a rinse day.

My hair tangled easier, which wasn't surprising since I wasn't using conditioner. I had to brush my hair a lot more often than I used to, and just running my hands through it would create knots.

I feel like I had to "wash" my hair more often than before. Where I used to be able to get away with at last three days, I felt like I could only let around two pass between washes.

Of course, you can use no product, make your own, or find a different one, but the New Wash is $40 for a bottle (that said, you only have to buy one product, not two).

I also found that curling and styling was a little more difficult as my hair wasn't smooth or conditioned. Instead of the heat tools gliding through my hair, they seemed to keep getting stuck.

While I had a mostly positive experience, I don't think this is something that I would want to do forever

In my opinion, this is a great option for a few weeks or months to give your hair a little re-set: give it time to lose any shampoo buildup, and give it a break from chemicals.

For me, this is something I'd like to keep doing in the summer, when I can leave my house with wet hair and air-dry it.

But, whether it's social conditioning or what have you, I don't think I can ditch shampoo forever.

