The Acura NSX has been updated for the 2019 model year.

The second-generation of the supercar arrived in 2016 and won Business Insider's Car of the Year.

The 2019 Acura NSX is even more impressive than the version we drove a few years ago.

We like the Acura NSX. We really, really like it. Business Insider's Ben Zhang has long been a fan of the first generation of the car, which hit the streets in 1990, and in 2016, we named the massively updated NSX our Business Insider Car of the Year .

What makes the NSX so great? It combines three things, almost perfectly: performance, value, and technology. As a plus, it's also the easiest supercar to live with on a daily basis; if you dial back all the fun stuff, the NSX is a placid and compliant as an Acura sedan.

We live in a Golden Age for supercars, with incredibly appealing offerings up and down the price ladder, from Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, McLaren, Audi, Porsche, and a cluster of more exotic nameplates, including Bugatti, Pagani, and Koenigsegg. Bargain hunters also have amped-up versions of the Chevy Corvette and Ford Mustang to turn to.

In this cohort, the NSX is special. For the 2019 model year, the supercar originally launched in 2016 received an update. We wanted to find out if it was as good or better than the machine that so enchanted us a few years back. Acura kindly loaned us a $195,000 example, (base was $157,500) built with pride in Ohio.

Here's how it went down:

Photos by Hollis Johnson.

