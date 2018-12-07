Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

I drove a $29,000 Honda Insight hybrid to see how it stacks up against the mighty Toyota Prius — here's what I discovered

Lifestyle I drove a $29,000 Honda Insight hybrid to see how it stacks up against the mighty Toyota Prius — here's what I discovered

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Matthew DeBord/BI

  • The 2019 Honda Insight is a high-MPG hybrid that looks like a normal sedan.
  • Its chief competitor is the Toyota Prius.
  • I thought the Insight more than held its own and in the end is a better car than the Prius.


I like hybrids. When I moved back to the New York area after a decade in Los Angeles, where I had owned a bunch of cars, I did what I had curiously never done in La-La Land and bought a used Toyota Prius.

For years now, I've enjoyed spending a meager amount of money on gas while having a versatile vehicle to handle everyday life: school dropoffs and pickups, grocery store runs, even the odd jaunt a few hundred miles here or there. True, I get to sample something like 30 vehicles every year thanks to my job at Business Insider. But for my money, the Prius has been an ideal backup mobile.

Of course, the Prius is ... peculiar. Underpowered and completely unexciting to drive. It's reliable as the day is long, but unengaging. Well made, but hardly luxurious. Virtuous, and that was Toyota's genius when it was introduced. If you wanted flash, this wasn't your car. If you wanted staggering good gas mileage, it was.

So, a great car — but could there be better? Could there be hybrids that were, you know, less hybrid-y, but achieved the same objectives?

Enter the all-new 2019 Honda Insight. The Insight started out as an oddball super-hybrid that could get massive MPGs, but that appealed to almost no one. When the Prius took off, Honda revamped the Insight, but that "Prius killer" version was also sort of a failure, despite some excellent engineering and a better price.

The latest Insight is, well, basically a normal-looking four-door with a superlative hybrid drivetrain. The best of its kind, in many ways. Honda let me borrow a $29,000 Touring trim-level Insight for a week, and I put it through its paces. Here's how it went.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's...bullet
2 Lifestyle I drove a $44,000 Chevy Bolt for a weekend and saw just how...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are all the elections happening in Africa in 2019bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Margaret Gieszinger was filmed cutting a student's hair.
Lifestyle The husband of a teacher who got arrested after being filmed forcibly cutting a student's hair said he's shocked and confused by video of the incident
Members of the Manson Family.
Lifestyle 6 of the most infamous cults in history
"We should take our time to know a person and make sure they are who they appear to be," Sussman said.
Lifestyle 4 signs your new relationship is moving way too fast
It was just the burgers traveling on the plane.
Lifestyle An executive at a luxury concierge service says they once flew In-N-Out burgers from the West Coast to NYC in a private jet
X
Advertisement