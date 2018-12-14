Pulse.ng logo
I drove a $168,000 Mercedes-AMG GT C to see if this gorgeous and terrifying two-seater is worth the price. Here's the verdict.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

  • The Mercedes-AMG GT C is something of a dying breed: a two-seat European GT car with a massive engine.
  • I recently sampled the Mercedes-AMG GT C in New York City and suburban New Jersey.
  • This is one stylish beast of a car that actually serves up excellent bang for the buck.


What kind of person are you? Do you like high-performance cars? Do you prefer it if they cost a lot of money and have the engine where the engine is supposed to be, right up front under the hood? Do you think back seats are a waste of space?

Well then, you are in a narrow demographic with precious few vehicles to choose from. If it must be 'Merican, look no farther than the Corvette and get yourself some incredible performance at an amazing value. If money's no object, say hello to the $475,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Read more: I drove a $474,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast to see if the sports car delivers a thrill worth the price — here's the verdict.

Moving down the cost ladder, Aston Martin will be happy to sell you a Vantage, and Jaguar will put an F-Type R in your garage. England for the win!

Move across the channel and you're left with ... Mercedes-Benz, and only Mercedes-Benz. The German mad scientists at the carmaker's AMG performance division have given us the AMG GT, a two-seat, grand-touring machine with an insane engine and an abundance of style.

Hot off of reviewing the Ferrari 812 Superfast, I was in a mood to dig into what I thought of another powerful GT car with seating for just a couple, so I returned to a test stint I enjoyed with the AMG GT earlier this year. I had the car for about a week, and I drove it between New York City and New Jersey and roamed the suburban byways of the Garden State.

Here's what I thought:

Photos by Jessica Tyler.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

