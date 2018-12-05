Pulse.ng logo
I completed Kayla Itsines' viral 12-week workout — and I'm thrilled with the results

Elana Lyn Gross

  • Kayla Itsines is an award-winning certified trainer and entrepreneur whose Bikini Body Guide Workout program and SWEAT app has a following of more than 30 million.
  • Kayla Itsines' Bikini Body Guide 12-week program includes three 28-minute workouts, four cardio sessions, and two recovery sessions each week.
  • I just finished Kayla Itsines' BBG Round 1. Here's what has happened.

Kayla Itsines, an award-winning certified trainer and entrepreneur, was running one-on-one sessions in Australia, when her cousin recommended she post client's transformations to Instagram, she told Business Insider. As her Instagram following grew, people started asking how to do the workout.

So Itsines and her partner, Tobi Pearce, founded Bikini Body Training in 2013. In 2014, they released the Bikini Body Guide (BBG), a 12-week workout program that users could purchase as a PDF and use wherever, whenever.

Next, Itsines and Pearce developed their program into a top-ranking fitness app, Sweat, where users can find Itsines' curated workouts and other features like a nutrition plan, cool downs, a place to save progress photos, and a weekly workout schedule. The Sweat app has been downloaded by more than 30 million people, according to TechCrunch, which estimated that BBG will have generated $77 million this year.

The weekly schedule (which builds up slowly at first) consists of three 28-minute workouts — legs, arms, and abs — four cardio sessions, one recovery session with guided stretches, and a rest day.

I decided to complete the viral 12-week BBG program to see if I would have results like the hundreds of thousands who tag their before and after pictures using #BBGtransformations on Instagram.

Here's how I feel now that I'm done.

