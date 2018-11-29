Hyundai just introduced an all-new family SUV to do battle with the Honda, Toyota, and Ford

news

Hyundai

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade family SUV made its world debut at the 2018 LA Auto Show.

The new mid-size, three-row SUV will take on the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, and Volkswagen Atlas.

The Palisade will be powered by a 3.8 liter, 291 horsepower V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade will reach showrooms in the summer of 2019 with a starting price estimated to be in the $30,000 range.

Hyundai's all-out assault on the US market continues with the introduction of its new flagship Palisade SUV on Wednesday at the 2018 LA Auto Show.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade, which will reach US showrooms in the summer of 2019, is set to be the latest entrant in the hotly contested mid-size, three-row family SUV segment. It's an area of the market currently dominated by industry heavyweights such as the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, and Nissan Pathfinder. Newcomers like the Volkswagen Atlas and Subaru Ascent have also made a splash.

In October, mid-size SUVs accounted for 14.1% of all vehicles sold in the US, making it the third largest segment in the market behind only compact SUVs and full-size pickup trucks.

According to Kelley Blue Book, more than 2.1 million mid-size SUVs have rolled out of US dealer showroom during the first 10 months of 2018, an increase of 7.1% over the same period last year.

The South Korean auto giant believes its new SUV is more than up to the task.

Read more: Honda just unveiled a new all-American SUV to take on Ford, Nissan, and Chevy.

"This new Hyundai SUV is the ultimate family vehicle for practical, comfortable daily use and memory-making road trips whenever the appeal of the open road should beckon," Mike O'Brien, Hyundai Motor America's vice president of product, corporate, and digital planning said in a statement.

The Palisade comes standard with a 3.8 liter, 291 horsepower naturally aspirated V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 16.3-foot-long SUV will be available in both two and all-wheel-drive.

It's interior is available with Nappa leather, woodgrain trim, a 10.25-inch widescreen center infotainment display, a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument display in front of the driver, a head-up display, a power-operated third-row seat, ventilated second-row captain's chairs, and seven USB plugs.

The Palisades also comes standard with a host of safety tech including adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic avoidance.

Hyundai has not yet announced official pricing for the Palisade SUV. However, expect the base, two-wheel-drive model to start around $30,000.