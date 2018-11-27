How your vagina changes in your 20s, 30s, and beyond

news

Your vulva and vagina age throughout your life.

Vaginal changes take place starting at puberty, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and continue into a person's 40s and 50s, when menopause occurs.

How quickly your vagina ages is largely based on your lifestyle choices.

Your vagina goes through a lot in your lifetime, and while there are some more obvious changes like puberty, childbirth, and menopause, major changes occur in between those milestones. The vulva, the part of the genitalia that includes the labia, and the vagina itself will evolve as a person's hormone levels change with age.

"One way to think about changes in the vagina is to look in the mirror and think about changes in your face," Dr. Donnica Moore, a gynecologist and host of the podcast In the Ladies' Room with Dr. Donnica, told INSIDER.

Read on to learn how your vagina will change during puberty and into your 20s, 30s, and beyond.

During puberty, your vagina begins to mature.

Puberty tends to occur between the ages of 8 and 13, according to the Center for Young Women's Health. When puberty does happen, estrogen levels increase and the vagina begins to mature, Moore told INSIDER, and your first menstrual period will occur.

As a result of increased estrogen levels, young people with vaginas will also feel sexual sensations and urges. The need to act on these urges, combined with a change in feminine hygiene routines, will help young people get "used to contact with their vagina," according to Moore.

Ovulation also begins to occur during puberty. When ovulating, the process where a mature egg moves from the ovaries to the Fallopian tubes where it can be fertilized, there will be a mucous-like discharge that comes from the vagina.

In your 20s, the appearance of your vagina may change drastically due to hormones and birth control.

In your 20s, the labia, or the inner and outer lips on the visible part of your genitalia, may grow in size and even change color. Moore said that no particular size or color is right or wrong, as appearances vary.

During this time, your pubic hair may also get thicker and the color of the hair can also change.

Changes occur inside the vagina at this time, too. "Your body is at its prime childbearing years because pelvic floor strength is very good," Moore told INSIDER. The pelvic floor muscles support a person's uterus, bladder, and rectum, according to the Mayo Clinic.

If a person starts using birth control in their 20s, changes can occur depending on the contraceptive method you choose. Moore noted, for example, that a person "on the pill may be surprised their natural lubrication may decrease."

You'll also need to get your first pap smear when you turn 21 — or three years after you first become sexually active — Moore explained. Pap smears are tests that check for cervical cancer and other early cervical issues like infection and inflammation. A pap smear is done by swabbing the cervix to collect and analyze cells and, according to the Mayo Clinic, should be done every three years.

Kegel exercises become important in your 30s, as your pelvic floor muscles lose their strength due to childbirth and gravity.

As you enter your 30s, your vagina will lose its natural muscle tone and kegel exercises that strengthen the pelvic floor become increasingly important, Moore told INSIDER.

"Today, many of us are postponing childbirth into our 30s and 40s, when pelvic floor muscles are getting weaker and have decreased tone because, well, gravity isn't our friend," she explained.

If the pelvic floor muscles become too weak, you are at risk for pelvic organ prolapse, a condition where the bladder, uterus, or rectum fall down and push on the vagina, in addition to heightened risk for urinary or fecal incontinence.

Luckily, simple kegel exercises can keep the vagina strong and, in turn, prevent these conditions. To perform vagina-strengthening kegel exercises, contract your pelvic floor muscles (the ones that you squeeze to stop peeing mid-stream), hold the contraction for 10 seconds, relax, and repeat the process four or five times, three times daily.

If you had a vaginal birth, the vagina stretched to allow the baby to exit the womb. In some cases, the skin between the vagina and anus can tear naturally or be cut by a doctor to make room for the baby, according to the National Health Service.

Swelling, stretching, and inflammation can occur during this time, but tends to subside. Though the vagina may never return to its original size and shape, Kegel exercises can help with that.

Even though the pelvic floor may weaken and your vagina may stretch in your 30s, this is the time when women are, "physically capable of best sex of their lives" due to their hormone levels, Moore said. She noted, however, that this is only true from a physiological standpoint.

"How you feel about your partner and the communication you have is probably a whole lot more important than your hormone levels," she explained. Your partner's sexual prowess and your attraction to them play important roles in sexual satisfaction, too.

In your 40s, your vagina's pH can increase and pubic hair can change color and thin out.

In your 40s, your estrogen levels begin to slowly decrease. This can result in decreased collagen and blood flow to the vulva, which in turn can make the labia appear looser. Your pubic hair can thin out and start to gray, as well.

The pH of your vagina can also increase at this time, and a pH of higher than 4.5 is a sign of bacterial vaginosis, according to the Mayo Clinic. If your vaginal discharge has a new, strange odor or you have a fever, you should consult your doctor.

You'll probably go through menopause in your early 50s, and vaginal dryness and wrinkles on the vulva can occur.

As you enter your 50s, you'll likely experience menopause, a biological process that marks the end of the menstrual cycles. According to the Mayo Clinic, the average age for menopause in the United States is 51, but it can occur as early as your 40s. Irregular periods, chills, hot flashes, mood changes, and vaginal dryness are all signs you're entering menopause in the coming months or years.

"Everything else depends on where you are in becoming menopausal, but we can't predict when [you'll enter menopause]," Moore said.

Also at this time, your natural vaginal mucus will thin out in texture and decrease production. This dryness, Moore told INSIDER, can "significantly interfere with sexual activity," causing painful sex, prolapse, and even urinary tract infections.



To help, Moore recommended using a synthetic lube during intercourse and increasing the amount and time of foreplay. "It may take a lot more than previously to climax," she said.

Your vagina's physical appearance will change too, with your vulva's skin appearing thinner and even wrinkly, just like an aging person's face gets more wrinkles with age, Moore explained. Sagginess of the mons pubis and a change in your vulva's color are also common.

No matter how or how quickly your vulva and vagina change, these stages are normal and expected, Moore noted. If you are concerned about how your vagina is changing, though, your first move should be to consult your gynecologist or other healthcare provider.

