This is usually the time when your seven year old daughter would insist she wants to wear a certain hairstyle or your sixteen year old son would be pleading with you to let him attend the late night party at a friend’s house.

Since this is an inevitable stage in your child’s life, how do you deal with it?

The first thing to note is that peer pressure is perfectly normal because as humans a great way we learn is by imitation. And sometimes, influence from peers can have a positive effect in helping your child develop helpful habits or engage in beneficial activities.

However the question is what or who is your child being influenced by? Is he or she under undue pressure to do things that are harmful or things they don’t feel comfortable with?

Here’s how you can help your child deal with negative peer pressure.

Boost Their Self-Esteem and Confidence

Confident children are better at resisting peer influence because they feel comfortable in their own skin and self-made choices than what mates prompt at them. Teach your child that he/she is unique and is not meant to always fit in with the crowd. They also do not have to earn the admiration of their peers by trying to be like them. Teach them that true friends embrace each other’s differences instead of pressuring them.

Be Curious About Their Company

You can save your child from harmful influence by being mindful of the company they keep. Be deliberate to learn about the friends they keep. Ask to know details about the people they hang out with, who they are, where they live and also about their parents. You can even ask them to invite their friends home. By interacting with your child’s acquaintances, you get to know better how well aligned these friends are with the values you are raising your child with. It may also be great to have important details like the contact details of their parents.

Share Your Experience

Get real with your child. Let your child know that everyone faces peer pressure, but each person has to decide how to react to it. By sharing some of your own experiences you may be able to help them learn how to handle this need for acceptance among their mates.

Build Intimacy

With no one to share their feelings or one to remind them they are loved just the way they are, peer pressure can breed a feeling of rejection and low self-esteem in children. Rather than chastising your child, create an atmosphere of freedom where your child can open up and share his/her feelings and experiences. Children need the reaffirming arms of their parents to remind them of their worth and how much they are loved.

At Lifeforte, we believe that with the right support, peer pressure does not have to weigh down negatively on any child. Instead, it can teach them to build strong character as well as self-assurance. This is why our child mentors and teachers, gentle counsel our young learners to be contented, grateful and to appreciate themselves. Reminding each one that they don’t have to always follow what seems popular but instead what is right and honorable.

This is a featured post.