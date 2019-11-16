After a long stressful week at work, all you want to do is relax and destress.

But without a plan or things to do, the weekend flies away really fast and you are left exhausted not refreshed or excited for the new week.

This weekend can be different, it can be great and relaxing if you use the tips below.

Looking for ways to have a fun, exciting weekend? Then you have come to the right place. Here is how to make the most of the weekend:

Sleep in

The best thing about the weekend is that you do not have to wake up early to beat the traffic. Use this opportunity wisely by getting extra hours of sleep which will make you feel refreshed and ready for the hustle and bustle of the following week.

Sleeping

Unplug

If your job allows it, detach yourself from social media and smartphones. This allows you to recharge and dwell in the moment.

Do at least one thing you love

Having a crazy busy work schedule often means you do not have enough time for your hobbies and things you enjoy. The weekend gives you the time to do those things. Write, cook, read a book or movie, just make sure you do something you enjoy.

Hang out with friends and family

Spending quality time with friends and family is a great way to get rid of the stress accumulated over the week.

According to Human-behavior researcher and New York Times best-selling author Tom Rath, spending time with friends and family (having social relationships) reduces stress, the risk of age-related memory loss and increases productivity.

Employees who have a best friend at work “are seven times as likely to be engaged in their jobs, are better at engaging customers, produce higher quality work, have higher wellbeing, and are less likely to get injured on the job,” he said.

Exercise

You need to make time for some physical activity. When you exercise, your body releases happy hormones that seriously boost your mood and help relieve stress.