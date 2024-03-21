Whether you're keeping track of your spending, monitoring your savings, or ensuring your transactions are complete, having easy access to your bank account balance is essential.

First Bank of Nigeria offers a variety of convenient methods to check your account balance, ensuring you can stay on top of your financial health with ease.

How to check First Bank account balance

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a step-by-step guide on 3 fast and easy ways to check your account balance:

1. Mobile Banking: Your pocket-sized financial partner

First Bank offers a user-friendly mobile banking application that allows you to check your account balance anytime, anywhere. Here's how to get started;

- Download and install the First Bank mobile app: If you haven't already, download the FirstMobile app from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).

- Secure login: Launch the app and log in using your secure credentials, typically your username and password. For enhanced security, consider enabling two-factor authentication if available.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Navigating the app: Once logged in, you'll be presented with a user-friendly interface. Locate the "Accounts" section or a similar tab displaying your account information.

- Instantaneous balance view: FirstMobile app prominently display your account balance on the main screen. Alternatively, you might need to tap on your desired account to view its specific balance.

2. USSD: Convenience at your fingertips

For those who prefer a simpler option or lack access to a smartphone, First Bank offers USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) banking. This method allows you to check your balance using your mobile phone without an internet connection.

- Dial the Code: Simply dial *894# on your phone's keypad. This is the dedicated USSD code for First Bank services in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

- Follow the prompts: You'll receive a menu on your phone screen with various options. Select "Account Balance" or a similar option using the corresponding number displayed.

- Enter your account details: Depending on the system, you might be prompted to enter your account number or a linked mobile phone number for verification.

- Instant balance display: Once the verification is complete, your current account balance will be displayed on your phone screen.

3. Online Banking: A comprehensive gateway

ADVERTISEMENT

First Bank offers a robust online banking platform known as FirstOnline. This platform allows you to check your balance, perform transactions, and access various account features from the comfort of your computer.

- Access the website: Visit the First Bank website and navigate to the "Online Banking" section.

- Secure login: Enter your valid username and password to access your online banking account. Remember to prioritise security by using strong passwords and enabling two-factor authentication if available.

- Intuitive interface: Once logged in, you'll be greeted by a user-friendly interface displaying your account information. Locate the "Accounts" section or a similar tab showcasing your various accounts.

- Real-time balance view: Most FirstOnline dashboards prominently display your account balances for a quick overview. Alternatively, you might need to click on a specific account to view its balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selecting the best way for yourself

The most suitable method for checking your First Bank account balance depends on your individual preferences and situation.

Mobile Banking:

For those with smartphones and internet access, the mobile banking app offers the most convenient and user-friendly experience. It allows you to check your balance on the go and access other banking features.

USSD Banking:

ADVERTISEMENT

This method is ideal for those who prefer a simple option without needing a smartphone or internet connection. It's readily available on most mobile phones, making it a widely accessible option.

Online Banking:

For those who prefer a comprehensive and feature-rich experience, online banking is ideal. You can check your balance, view transaction history, initiate transfers, and access other features from your computer.

Knowing how to check your First Bank account balance empowers you to manage your finances effectively. With the available options, you can choose the method that best suits your lifestyle and needs.

By regularly checking your balance, you can avoid overdrafts, track your spending habits, and make informed financial decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT