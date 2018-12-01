How the average US woman compares to a Victoria's Secret Angel

news

A new study from Simply Be revealed stark differences between the Victoria's Secret Angels who have worn the Fantasy Bra and the average woman.

There is a big difference between these Angels' and average women's appearances, bust sizes, dress sizes, and annual income.

In November, Victoria's Secret's chief marketing officer Ed Razek said that the brand has no future plans to include transgender or "plus-size" models in the show.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is practically an institution in holiday TV programming, but lately, many people have been criticizing the brand for its lack of diversity in models and Angels. And according to a new study, the Victoria's Secret Angels are even more different from the average woman than you might have thought.

The study, which was conducted by United Kingdom clothing retailer Simply Be, compared the average US woman to the Angels chosen to wear the Fantasy Bra in the fashion show each year — an honor that's carefully chosen before the show.

According to the research, most Angels stand at 5'10" tall, wear a size six dress, and wear a bra sized 32A to 32D. However, most average women stand at 5'4" tall, wear a size 16 dress, and wear a bra sized 34DD to 36DD.

Angels tend to have blonde or brown hair while the average woman has brown or black hair. Although Angels have an average income of $4 million a year, the CNBC reports that the average woman in the US earns between $21,008 and $41,600 annually.

By comparing stats from the models who wore the Fantasy Bra over the fashion show’s 23-year history to the average woman, it's evident that they don't exactly represent the average woman who might be watching the show and buying Victoria's Secret's products.

But Victoria's Secret doesn't seem to have plans to change their Angel standards anytime soon

Despite criticism, Victoria’s Secret doesn’t seem to be planning to change the standard for their models anytime soon. In an interview with Vogue, chief marketing officer Ed Razek said they have no intentions of including a plus-size or transgender model in the show in the future, claiming that viewers weren't interested when they tried to do a TV special for plus sizes in 2000.

"Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should," Razek told Vogue. "Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us. And they carp at us because we're the leader."



Later, Razek apologized for his comments in a statement Victoria's Secret released via Twitter, saying, "To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model in our show. We've had transgender models come to castings ... And like many others, they didn't make it. But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are."

Calls for body diversity in the show have become even more common in recent years and this year, model Robyn Lawley called for a boycott of the show on Instagram.

