According to the authority, most of the telcos witnessed a decline in their customer base.

This was captured in a report the authority released.

MTN

About 105,818 subscribers ditched MTN Ghana in the month of October 2019 relative to September 2019.

This represents 0.49% reduction over the September 2019 figures of 21,569,033.

The October 2019 figure was 21,463,215.

MTN’s market share for the month under review, however, stood at 53.54% and continued to lead the telecommunication market.

For data, MTN led the market with a huge 68.74% market share for 2G/3G.

Mobile data subscription was 17,487,913.

Vodafone

Vodafone remained second in the telecom market.

It also witnessed a decrease in its voice subscription rate by 78,431, representing 0.83% decline.

Its subscription rate stood at 9,328,713 at the end of October 2019 and controlled 23.27% of the market share.

Vodafone’s 2G/3G mobile data in October 2019 was 3,513,525.

This is equivalent to 13.81% of the market share.

AirtelTigo

AirtelTigo, which remained 3rd in the market, also saw its voice subscription decrease from 8,764,093 as of the end of September 2019 to 8,572,856 as of the end of October 2019.

This indicates a percentage decrease of 2.18%.

However, its market share stood at 21.39%.

AirtelTigo’s 2G/3G mobile data subscription for October 2019 was, however, 4,174,264, placing them in the second position.

Its market share for the month was 16.41%.

Glo

Unlike the other, Glo benefited with its subscription rate increasing by 2,656, a 0.37% jump.

Its voice subscription at the end of October 2019 stood at 722,589, with a market share of 1.80%.

Glo still trails its competitors with a data subscription of 265,535 at the end of October 2019.

This represents 1.04%. of the market share.

Data (4G)

The total number of subscriptions for 4G data was 1,959,367 as of the end of October 2019.

Again, MTN led the market with subscriptions of 1,765,387.

Vodafone recorded 145,520 subscribers while Surfline registered subscriptions of 45,346.

Telesol recorded 1,821 subscribers while Blu Ghana recorded a total subscription of 235.