The 2019 beer festival was ‘lit’ and run for three days from Friday to Sunday.

Beer enthusiasts got to sample over 35 varieties of beer at the three-day tasting event held at the Alchemist bar, Westlands.

The festival was organized by food tech company Eat Out and Baraka Events.

Over the weekend, Nairobi beer lovers had a field day sampling different flavors of local, foreign, draft, lager, ale, craft and many more to their fill during the Nairobi Beer Festival.

Nairobi Beer Festival. (George Tubei)

Nairobi Beer Festival. (George Tubei)

Beer festivals are common especially in Europe and in the United States where thousands of revellers turn up to have a go at different beers from across the world and interact with other beer lovers.

Revelers at the Nairobi Beer Festival. (George Tubei)

It now seems Kenya doesn’t want to be left out of the party anymore and the first ever beer festival was held last year introducing Nairobi residents to what they had missing out.

The 2019 Nairobi Beer Festival. (George Tubei)

The 2019 beer festival was ‘lit’ and run for three days from Friday to Sunday. Apart from the beers on offer to die for, Kenyan revelers also enjoyed free delicious gourmet bites.

Billy Omingo, a confessed beer lover who graced the event said he had a ball.

“Sierra lounge provided quite a diverse sample of craft beers as well that I experienced the unique brewed taste such as Staout, Blonde, Pale ale and Amber” he told Business Insider SSA.

Beer enthusiasts got to sample over 35 varieties of beer at the Nairobi Beer Festival event held at the Alchemist bar, Westlands. (George Tubei)

Mr. Omingo, who tried local beers such as Balozi, WhiteCap, Tusker Lite & Lager added that the new East Africa Breweries Tusker Ale was quite something else.

“The EABL Tusker Premium Ale was quite authentic and had a very acquired taste. It was smooth; you can automatically taste the pure ale in it!” said Omingo.

Tusker Ale. (George Tubei)

George, a beer lover with a ten-year beer drinking history under his belt was however not a big fan of the new Tusker Ale.

“Maybe EABL is targeting millennials because for me I didn’t like it at all, the taste was off and EABL need to refine it a notch down. Cold White Cap for me is the beer of choice and for now it remains the undisputed king,” said George.

A beer lover at the Nairobi Beer Festival. (George Tubei)

Some of the best craft beers were also on offer and Nyatipa, Kifabock, Wananchi, Enkare, Korongo by Brew Bistro stood out for Billy.

“There is nothing to write home about KO (Kenyan Originals) fruit beers, it was bland and tasted like overripe watery mangoes,” said George.

The Nairobi Beer Festival. (George Tubei)

Beer without music is ‘flat’ and good music was in plenty to accompany the beers. Nairobi’s top DJs including BoomBox, Fully Focus and DJ Suraj were on the deck and brought the roof down.