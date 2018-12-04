How much Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's lavish wedding may have cost

news

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies in India.

With the cost of the wedding venue, caterers, and goodie bags, it's estimated that the wedding cost hundreds of thousands of US dollars.

The engagement ring itself was reported to cost $300,000.

In a lavish weekend ceremony that took place in her home country of India, actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas got married with hundreds of family and friends in attendance.

The pair, who announced their engagement in August, likely spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on their multiple wedding ceremonies, which included three traditional Indian ceremonies and a traditional Christian wedding.

The following is just an estimate and INSIDER can't verify how much the duo actually paid for the wedding or whether they received special discounts.

Nick proposed to Priyanka with an engagement ring estimated to be worth $300,000.

While the pair had only been dating for a few months, Jonas was smitten with the 36-year-old "Quantico" star for over a year. When they first met in February 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Nick immediately dropped to one knee.

When Jonas, 26, dropped down on one knee a second time, he came prepared with a beautiful Tiffany & Co. diamond, which he closed down the entire London store in July to purchase.

Gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley previously told INSIDER the estimated five-carat ring could have cost as much as $300,000.

The couple exchanged vows in Chopra's native India in a reported $60,000 a night wedding venue.

Jonas and Chopra's nuptials took place over a span of two days — December 1 and 2. The two married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, a royal place turned five-star hotel in Jodhpur, which is thought to be $60,000 a night, according to the Times of India.

Per the palace's booking site, a one-night stay at Umaid Bhawan would cost someone on average $800. The Indian newspaper Daily News and Analysis reported that both the couple and their families booked the palace for the wedding festivities from November 29 to December 3, which cost them around $92,000 a night, totaling roughly $461,000 for five nights.

According to Vogue, the couple also put on a fireworks display following their wedding. And the range in price for putting on a fireworks display for the public, according to Ace Pyro, a Michigan-based company, is $5,000 to $30,000, though it's important to note this cost may differ outside the US.

The couple and their guests might have spent a minimum of $1,300 on flights to India.

Flying across the pond is not cheap, and most places do not offer a direct flight.

The cost to fly from New York to Jodhpur can get pricey, where one coach-priced seat averages about $1,300.

If they opted for the luxury route, a first-class ticket can range from $8,000 to $21,000.

Their pre-wedding celebrations cost as much as $61,000, according to estimates.

Chopra and Jonas kicked off their eventful week with several traditional Indian pre-wedding rituals, including the Haldi, Sangeet, and Mehendi. The Daily News and Analysis reported that catering for all three ceremonies set the couple back $61,000.

The two wore custom designs from American designer Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren was the designer behind Jonas and Chopra's Christian wedding wardrobe.

This announcement also marks a major milestone for the luxury retailer, who disclosed that this is the first time he has designed a wedding dress for someone outside of his family.

The actress' choice in designer is especially touching due to her and Jonas' history with the brand. Both Jonas and Chopra attended the Met Gala together, their first ever red carpet appearance, in custom Ralph Lauren looks back in 2017.

While the actual price of the gown is yet to be revealed, the Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo Jonas donned for the ceremony retails for as much as $5,995 online.

The goodie bags following the nuptials included "Oh S---" kits.

According to photos posted from the Umaid Bhawan Palace, guests walked away with a plethora of goodies, including a package called an "Oh S--- Kit," which according to Cosmopolitan, included both "Western Weddings for Dummies" and "Indian Weddings for Dummies," as well as a "Taste of India" kit. Though it's not clear how much these cost, outfitting each guest with a bag likely racked up the price tag of the nuptials, too.

In addition to edible snacks and books, one photo to Instagram showed customized silver coins with an "NP" monogram for the couple's initials.

"People will need vacations after this wedding," Chopra joked to Vogue on December 1.

