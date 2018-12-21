Holidays , like Thanksgiving or New Year's Eve , can be some of the most joyous times of the year.

The family time, the memories made there's a reason why we look forward to them.

But they're not without their drawbacks. Here's why holidays can be the actual worst.

Yes, Christmas can be the most wonderful time of the year.

But the December holiday, along with others throughout the year, can also be a thorn in our sides thanks to annoying obligations, financial burdens, and ridiculous travel conditions.

Maybe Ebenezer Scrooge was onto something with his "Humbug" attitude.

Here's why holidays can be the actual worst.

Holidays can be the most joyful times of the year.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

But they're not without their downsides.

Michael Nagle/Getty Images

They can be rife with annoying obligations.

Carl Court/Getty Images

Thanksgiving, for example, a day of gratitude, can also be a day of stress.

John Moore/Getty Images

If you can't be with your family on Thanksgiving, you might have to settle for a "Friendsgiving" and spend the holiday with the same people you see all the time.

Getty Images/Warner Bros.

And if you can make it home for Thanksgiving, fair warning the holiday sees some of the busiest traffic of the year.

George Frey/Getty Images

Source: USA Today

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

IMDb/Paramount Pictures

Source: AAA

When it's time to start preparing the turkey feast with your family, forgetting something is out of the question the grocery store will undoubtedly be packed with people seeking last-minute dinner items ... or closed.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

If you're one of the younger adults of the group, you have to sit at the kids table with all the youngsters.

Greg Walters/Flickr

You might be recruited to handle the massive amount of dirty dishes after Thanksgiving dinner.

Rex Roof/Flickr

And if you're not, you'll wind up slowly slipping into a food coma ...

YouTube/NBC

... that is, if you can nap through the noise of a football game that you'll be forced to watch, even if you don't want to.

Flickr/evilerin

Leftovers are great the first day you eat them but you could be eating leftovers until kingdom come.

liz west/Flickr

And the apocalyptic shopping showdown that is Black Friday is the worst way to spend the day after Thanksgiving.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

You'll also get whiplash from how quickly the world transitions from Thanksgiving to Christmas ...

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

... which, btw, isn't all jingle bells and mistletoe, either.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

For starters, the Christmas season is the most stressful time of the year for some.

IMDb/20th Century Fox

Source: CNBC

There are presents to be bought and wrapped ...

George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images

... holiday cards to send out ...

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

... decorations to put up ...

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

... so maybe those who dread the December holiday have reason to do so.

IMDb/Universal Pictures

Source: Psychology Today

And the financial burden doesn't help, either.

Joe Raedle/Newsmakers

Shoppers in the US planned to shell out an average of $929 for holiday gifts in 2016.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Source: The Motley Fool

And not only is travel absolutely chaotic during the holiday season, it's also way more expensive due to high demand.

IMDb/20th Century Fox

Source: CNN

On top of that, going home for the holidays can be a stressor in and of itself if you're forced to see family that you're maybe not too fond of.

IMDb/Warner Bros.

You'll be subjected to awkward photos with them, even if you barely know them.

christina rutz/Flickr

You'll likely be peppered with questions, especially if you're single ...

IMDb/Screen Gems

... which can be difficult throughout the holidays.

Shutterstock

Cuffing season, which colloquially refers to the fall and winter period when single people yearn for a relationship, is a very real thing.

philhearing/Flickr

Source: Refinery29

But if you are in relationship and decide to bring your significant other home to meet your family, it's bound to be awkward, too.

IMDb/20th Century Fox

Though there's always a good chance that you might not have to deal with that the two-week period before Christmas is also one of the most popular times of the year for break ups.

YouTube/Universal Pictures

Source: Coffee Meets Bagel

Either way, you'll likely be forced to stay in your childhood bedroom, which can feel a bit like this.

IMDb/Warner Bros.

Your family will likely insist on Christmas movies and songs playing on a loop, which will definitely get old after a while.

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

New Year's Eve brings it own share of drawbacks.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

For some it's having to shop for an obnoxiously shiny outfit that you'll wear the night of December 31 and then proceed to never wear again.

Wikimedia Commons

New Year's Eve is arguably the holiday that comes with the most pressure to have a knock-out night ringing in the new year ...

Shutterstock

... which means it's easy for the night to fall short of expectations.

Warner Bros

In colder climates, it'll probably be too unbearably cold to show off your cute, overpriced, sparkly outfit.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

No matter where you go, it will be crowded with other celebrators.

Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

And every party starts way too late, since the holiday's climax falls at midnight.

Shutterstock

The drink of choice for the night, Champagne, is way too expensive.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

And let's not forget the inevitable hangover the next morning ...

Miguel Villagran/Getty Images

... which is even worse if you have to work the next day. New Years Day isn't a guaranteed day off.

Shutterstock

Source: Time and Date

If you're single, you're left to watch others make out around you ...

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

... which can make you painfully aware of how single you are.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

It's not uncommon for a proposal to go down right in front of you either.

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

What's left over after the clock strikes 12 is a giant heaping mess.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Last year's New Year's Eve bash left 50 tons of debris in New York's Times Square.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Source: Huffington Post

Maybe do yourself and the planet a favor and try staying in next New Year's Eve.

Shutterstock

Save your money on another holiday ...

Ian Waldie/Getty Images

... like Valentine's Day.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

But if you're planning to fully participate in the day of love, get ready to spend an average of around $136.57 on Valentine's Day paraphernalia and activities.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: USA Today

The cards, the large dinner bills at fancy restaurants ...

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

... the gifts, the candy it can be a headache when you have a sweetheart to celebrate with on Valentine's Day.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

And while the gift-giving is a kind gesture, sometimes it entails lugging around a larger-than-life teddy bear.

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

I mean, really, what are you going to do with a stuffed animal that big?

Feng Li/Getty Images

Of course, it can be a whole other case of annoyance or melancholy if you're spending the holiday alone eating candy by yourself.

IMDb/Warner Bros.

But at least you're spared the mounting pressure to step things up for your significant other on the day of love ...

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

... which may or may not include a proposal.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

But then again, your relationship might just go the opposite route Valentine's Day is one of the most popular times of the year to break up with your significant other.

George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images

Source: Coffee Meets Bagel

And don't even start with the color scheme the loud mashup of pink and red gets to be blinding at a certain point.

Jessica Rinaldi/Getty Images

But at least it's not the garish, swampy green that is practically inescapable throughout the month of March, thanks to St. Patrick's Day.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Celebrators on March 17 don the gaudy color in every shape and form for the Irish holiday.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

People love to dye things green even their pets green, which probably isn't fun for them.

Brian Kersey/Getty Images

And it can become quite the rowdy affair ...

Michael Nagle/Getty Images

... that involves unhealthy amounts of alcohol consumption.

Don Arnold/Getty Images

An average of 13 million pints of Guinness are consumed worldwide on St. Patrick's Day.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Source: INSIDER

And that's just Guinness other beers, some that are dyed, are also a go-to.

John McConnico/AP

All in all, beer and St. Patrick's Day tend to go hand-in-hand, so it makes sense that the holiday is the fourth most popular drinking day in America.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Source: INSIDER

That can't be good on your liver.

Stephen Morton/AP

Neither can the cold weather while standing outside watching parades go by.

John McConnico/AP

And if bag pipes aren't your thing, too bad the boisterous sounds will echo pretty much everywhere you go.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

And you'll constantly run into people dressed up as leprechauns.

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

But as far as fictitious characters go, they're not as creepy as the Easter bunny.

David Duprey/AP

The furry creatures are found everywhere, in the form of chocolates, in shopping malls, throughout the month of April.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The fashion at the annual Easter Parade in New York can be equally unsettling.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

The long-standing tradition sees hundreds pour down New York's Fifth Avenue dressed to the nines in ghastly headdresses sporting flora, fauna ...

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

... and lots of pastel colors.

Michael Nagle/Getty Images

It's a color scheme that's hard to escape in April.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

As is confetti, thanks to the Easter tradition of cracking open eggs filled with the stuff on top of people's heads, which hurts worse than they lead you to believe, by the way.

David/Flickr

But we'll take confetti eggs over carving pumpkins any day the Halloween tradition is grossly overrated.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Preparing a Jack O' Lantern has got to be one of the grossest things ever.

Luke Jones/Flickr

And while you might envision creating something intricate and interesting ...

Elise Amendola/AP

... you'll probably wind up with something more like this.

Shyn Darkly/Flickr

And then once October 31 has come and gone, you're left with a heaping, rotting mess on your doorstep ...

non-euclidean photography/Flickr

... unless some hooligan has already smashed your pumpkin in the street.

Morgan/Flickr

Deciding on a Halloween costume can definitely be fun, but it can also be exhausting.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Should you be something sexy ...

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

... or clever ...

Eli Christman/Flickr

... or don a good, old-fashioned scary get-up?

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

If it's cold out, your exposed midriff might get chilly

Starmax/AP

The glaring cultural appropriation is offensive.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

And a lot of the time, the people you run into on Halloween will have put zero effort into their costume even though you went all out.

Eli Christman/Flickr

But no matter what costume you go with, it's bound to be expensive if you buy it in a Halloween shop.

Rob Stothard/Getty Images

The holiday overall is an expensive one, with the average Halloween participant spending $86.79 on candy, decorations, and costumes.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: National Retail Federation

If you're not into haunted houses, too bad your friends will probably try to drag you to one anyway, since they're the ultimate pastime during the month of October.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

During the Halloween season, sometimes-scary ads for new horror movies are unavoidable ...

Universal Pictures/IMDb

There can also be so much pressure to nail down an invite to a Halloween party.

Ken Mayer/Flickr

And when Halloween falls on a weekday, you're forced to either take it easy with that night's booze-filled festivities ...

Mario Tama/Getty Images

... or live with the consequences in the office the next morning.

Sherman/Three Lions/Getty Images