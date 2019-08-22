Thanda Island was voted Africa’s leading luxury island, 2019 during the World Travel Awards.

While here you can ride the trade winds on a traditional Arab dhow; explore the region in a 1930s classic cruise yacht; indulge in a Swahili or Arabian feast; have a massage or copper bath on the beach.

Thanda Island is located in the Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve, between the mainland of Tanzania and Mafia Island.

Thanda Island is one of the world’s most exclusive island getaways, a paradise for you to enjoy in complete privacy with family and friends.

Thanda Island was voted Africa’s leading luxury island, 2019 during the World Travel Awards.

It is easy to see why the Island bagged the coveted award. Thanda Island is located in a secluded island with a single luxurious villa and two traditional bandas (beach chalets) in the Indian Ocean, off the east coast of Tanzania.

As you step off the helicopter or boat, the Villa is right there, exclusively yours to enjoy to your fulfilment.

While here you can ride the trade winds on a traditional Arab dhow; explore the region in a 1930s classic cruise yacht; indulge in a Swahili or Arabian feast; have a massage or copper bath on the beach.

You can swim with the gentlest giant of the ocean, the whale shark, and watch sea turtles nesting in your own marine reserve.

Here, you can rest, rejuvenate and enjoy adventure sports in a world where shades of turquoise infuse your days and tropical spices your nights.

Come sunset, you can stroll along your own private 1,1km beach as you wait to dine on ocean-fresh seafood.

How to get there

Thanda Island is located in the Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve, between the mainland of Tanzania and Mafia Island.

To get to Thanda Island, international guests fly directly into Dar es Salaam, where the Thanda Island team will meet you and accompany you through customs, ensuring a smooth, quick entry into this beautiful country.

From Dar es Salaam, you can either go directly to the Island by helicopter, or fly to Mafia Island by fixed-wing plane, from where you can reach the Island by boat.